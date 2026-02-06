Karnataka Cabinet clears Rs 42 crore subsidy to provide vehicles for street vendors in GBA jurisdiction

Ahead of the impending elections for the Greater Bengaluru Area (GBA) corporations, the Karnataka Cabinet Thursday approved the empanelment of vendors for providing subsidised auto-rickshaws, cars and e-vending vehicles to eligible persons in the city at a cost of Rs 42 crore.

The government has proposed providing subsidies for purchases of autorickshaws, cars and e-vending vehicles to eligible beneficiaries and street vendors in the five GBA corporations where elections are due later this year.

The urban development department of the state government has proposed a maximum subsidy of Rs 80,000 per auto-rickshaw and Rs 1.5 lakh for cars for eligible beneficiaries in the five GBA corporations. Street vendors are being provided a 90 per cent subsidy on e-vending vehicles under the GBA proposal. The subsidies have been proposed under the welfare programs of GBA.