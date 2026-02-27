Karnataka Cabinet clears recruitment for 56,432 posts days after massive protest

Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil said the Finance Department has cleared issuing new notifications for 24,300 posts, along with the 32,132 posts under Article 371(J) for the Kalyana Karnataka region. (File Photo)

The Karnataka Cabinet decided to initiate the process of filling 56,432 vacant government posts within 30 days, even as the hike in the reservation ceiling to 56 per cent and the recent internal reservation formula for Scheduled Castes remain challenged in the high court.

Addressing a news conference following the meeting held Thursday evening, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil said the Finance Department has cleared issuing new notifications for 24,300 posts, along with the 32,132 posts under Article 371(J) for the Kalyana Karnataka region.

“The reservation limit for recruitment to these posts will be 50 per cent, which was the case before December 2022,” Patil said. This meant that Scheduled Castes (SCs) will have a 14 per cent reservation, while Scheduled Tribes (STs) will have three per cent reservation – which was in force before a 2022 Act hiked reservation for SCs to 16 per cent and STs to seven per cent.