Karnataka Cabinet clears recruitment for 56,432 posts days after massive protest

The Karnataka Cabinet decided to initiate the process of filling 56,432 vacant government posts within 30 days, even as the hike in the reservation ceiling to 56 per cent and the recent internal reservation formula for Scheduled Castes remain challenged in the high court.
Addressing a news conference following the meeting held Thursday evening, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil said the Finance Department has cleared issuing new notifications for 24,300 posts, along with the 32,132 posts under Article 371(J) for the Kalyana Karnataka region.
“The reservation limit for recruitment to these posts will be 50 per cent, which was the case before December 2022,” Patil said. This meant that Scheduled Castes (SCs) will have a 14 per cent reservation, while Scheduled Tribes (STs) will have three per cent reservation – which was in force before a 2022 Act hiked reservation for SCs to 16 per cent and STs to seven per cent.
The recruitment notification will state that the reservation ceiling could extend to 56 per cent, subject to the outcome of the case in the high court, he said. If the government’s decision to increase reservations for SCs and STs is upheld by the high court, then they will get reservations as per the revised quota.
On how internal reservations will be distributed among SCs if the quota limit for the community was 14 per cent, Patil said that the recruitment notification would spell out the details. The current internal reservation formula assumes 16 per cent reservation for SCs.
The Cabinet decision follows a massive protest staged by government job aspirants at Dharwad two days ago, where they demanded that the government fill the vacant posts. Around 2.8 lakh government posts in various departments are vacant in the state.
