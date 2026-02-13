Karnataka Cabinet clears M Chinnaswamy Stadium for IPL 2026; RCB to begin IPL title defence at Bengaluru

Karnataka Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil said the Home Department will issue a special order imposing specific conditions for hosting matches at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

By: Express News Service
2 min readBengaluruFeb 13, 2026 09:44 AM IST
The upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) matches will be held at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, home ground of defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru, after the Karnataka Cabinet Thursday cleared the proposal, paving the way for the venue to host the season opener from March 26.

Speaking to reporters, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil said the Home Department will issue a special order imposing specific conditions for hosting matches at the stadium.

The stadium has not hosted a match ever since the stampede at the venue in June last year, during victory celebrations held a day after Royal Challengers Bengaluru secured their maiden title win.

The order will be based on the recommendations of Justice Michael D’Cunha’s commission and the expert committee formed under the Greater Bengaluru Authority Commissioner, M Maheshwar Rao, to review the measures put in place after the stampede.

Also read | M. Chinnaswamy Stadium given permission to host international and IPL matches by Karnataka govt

On whether the stadium will have fewer spectators during the upcoming season, Patil said that Home Minister G Parameshwara will issue specific details within a day or two.

On Monday, a delegation from the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA), led by president M Venkatesh Prasad, submitted a representation seeking permission to host matches.

Subsequently, Parameshwara scheduled a meeting Thursday to discuss measures taken at the venue and whether matches could be allowed at the stadium, with officials and KSCA representatives.

“Whichever team wins the previous league, the first IPL match of the next season is held at their home stadium. So, IPL has to start in Bengaluru and KSCA had petitioned regarding the same,” the minister said.

The recommendations from the review were presented to the Cabinet later that evening.

