Karnataka Cabinet clears M Chinnaswamy Stadium for IPL 2026; RCB to begin IPL title defence at Bengaluru

The upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) matches will be held at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, home ground of defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru, after the Karnataka Cabinet Thursday cleared the proposal, paving the way for the venue to host the season opener from March 26.

Speaking to reporters, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil said the Home Department will issue a special order imposing specific conditions for hosting matches at the stadium.

The stadium has not hosted a match ever since the stampede at the venue in June last year, during victory celebrations held a day after Royal Challengers Bengaluru secured their maiden title win.