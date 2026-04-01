Karnataka Cabinet clears high-speed rail links to Chennai and Hyderabad

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The Karnataka Cabinet on Thursday cleared two high-speed rail corridors connecting Bengaluru with Chennai and Hyderabad. The projects are among the seven high-speed rail corridors announced by the Central Government in the 2026-27 budget.
The Chennai-Bengaluru High Speed Rail Corridor is being implemented by the National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) and will run for 306 km, of which 100 km is in Karnataka. The proposed stations within the state will be at Baiyappanahalli, Whitefield, Kodihalli (near Hoskote), and Kolar.
More than 90 per cent of the project’s alignment will be an elevated corridor. The role of the state government in this project is limited to “co-ordination for land acquisition, statutory clearances and inter-departmental approvals,” according to the Cabinet note related to the project.
The total length of the Hyderabad-Bengaluru High Speed Rail Corridor is 607 km, of which 101 km is in Karnataka. Of the 15 stations in the rail line, three stations – Alipura, Devanahalli, and Kodihalli – are in Karnataka. The entire alignment is proposed to be constructed as an elevated corridor.
Kodihalli station will serve as a junction station for both the high-speed corridors. The Operational Control Centre, workshop, and depot are also proposed to be constructed at Kodihalli.
The Finance Department, while concurring with the proposal, has also imposed certain conditions for the project. The first required NHSRCL to reimburse administrative charges for the land acquisition process. The second condition was to ensure that the cost of shifting all state-owned utilities must be fully funded by the project implementing agency.
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