Karnataka Cabinet clears high-speed rail links to Chennai and Hyderabad

The Karnataka Cabinet on Thursday cleared two high-speed rail corridors connecting Bengaluru with Chennai and Hyderabad. The projects are among the seven high-speed rail corridors announced by the Central Government in the 2026-27 budget.

The Chennai-Bengaluru High Speed Rail Corridor is being implemented by the National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) and will run for 306 km, of which 100 km is in Karnataka. The proposed stations within the state will be at Baiyappanahalli, Whitefield, Kodihalli (near Hoskote), and Kolar.

More than 90 per cent of the project’s alignment will be an elevated corridor. The role of the state government in this project is limited to “co-ordination for land acquisition, statutory clearances and inter-departmental approvals,” according to the Cabinet note related to the project.