Karnataka cabinet formation: BJP high command decided against appointing Deputy CM, Basavaraj Bommai says

Newly sworn-in Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai being greeted the outgoing CM B S Yediyurappa (L) as Governor Thawarchand Gehlot looks on, during the oath ceremony at Raj Bhavan, in Bengaluru, Thursday, July 22, 2021. (PTI Photo)

Karnataka’s new council of ministers, to assume office on Wednesday, will not have a Deputy Chief Minister, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said.

“Last time, under the cabinet headed by (B S) Yediyurappa, we had three Deputy CMs. This time, the High Command has decided not to have any Deputy CM,” he said.

The announcement has put an end to speculation that the number of Deputy CMs would be more than last time, in a bid to balance the caste and regional equations in the cabinet.

In the previous cabinet, C N Ashwathnarayan, Govind M Karjol, and Laxman Savadi had served as Deputy CMs to Yediyurappa.

CM Bommai, after several meetings with the top BJP leadership over the last few days, had admitted there was confusion on the inclusion of Deputy CMs in the cabinet.

“It is true that there was some difference of opinion related to (the induction of) Deputy CMs. I have left the final decision on who and how many should be selected for the post to the party leadership,” he told reporters in the national capital Tuesday night.

A total of 29 BJP legislators will take oath as ministers today. The new cabinet will be sworn in at 2.15 pm, an official notification confirmed. The ceremony is scheduled to be held at the Glass House of Raj Bhavan in Bengaluru. Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot will administer the oath to the new Council of Ministers.