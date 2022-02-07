Karnataka: Cabinet aspirant BJP MLA files blackmail complaint against woman

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA, who aspires to be a minister in Karnataka after a possible cabinet revamp, has filed a police complaint against a 40-year-old woman alleging a blackmail attempt.

Rajkumar Patil Telkur (44), the MLA from the Sedam region of northern Karnataka, has alleged that the woman had claimed that he was the father of her first child and demanded Rs 2 crore from him.

The woman in question said in a video statement issued through advocates that she had been cheated by the MLA following a relationship. She had never demanded money from the MLA but only wanted him to take responsibility for her child, she said.

According to the complaint filed by the BJP MLA with the Bengaluru police, he was acquainted with the woman and her husband since 2009 and helped the couple resolve a land issue in 2013.

Besides demanding money, the woman had posted pictures taken with him on social media, the MLA said. He claimed that the woman was acting in connivance with his political rivals to defame him.

Telkur is among several aspirants for cabinet berths in the BJP government led by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. The allegations and the complaint have surfaced at a time when Bommai has travelled to New Delhi to discuss the possible cabinet revamp in the state with the induction of many new ministers.