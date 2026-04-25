Karnataka Cabinet approves internal reservation for SCs

The Cabinet has decided to give 5.25 % reservation to the 'left' castes, 5.25 % to the 'right' castes, including Bovi, Lambani, Koracha, Korama and 59 nomadic castes, and 4.5% reservation for other communities,” said Siddaramaiah.

THE CONGRESS government in Karnataka on Friday decided to implement temporary internal quotas for Scheduled Caste communities in the state in the ratio of 5.25% for the SC ‘right’, 5.25% for the SC ‘left’ and 4.50% for others under the existing 15% quota for SC communities even as it awaits legal clarity for a proposed 17% quota.

The decision, which was taken at a special Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, will pave the way for recruitment of government staff, which had been stalled for over a year.

Announcing the decision, which he described as “historic”, Siddaramaiah said, “The Cabinet has decided to give 5.25 % reservation to the ‘left’ castes, 5.25 % to the ‘right’ castes, including Bovi, Lambani, Koracha, Korama and 59 nomadic castes, and 4.5% reservation for other communities.”