Karnataka cabinet clears anti-conversion bill, likely to be tabled tomorrow

Despite Opposition from various quarters, the Karnataka cabinet on Monday cleared the controversial Karnataka Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Bill 2021, more commonly known as the anti-conversion bill.

The cabinet meeting was held at Belagavi where the winter session is being held. A senior minister told The Indian Express that it is likely to be tabled before the House on Tuesday.

The draft bill proposes a maximum punishment of 10 years of imprisonment for forcible conversion of persons from Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe communities, minors and women, to another religion.

The anti-conversion law, which the Karnataka government is likely to amend on Tuesday, is similar to laws brought by the BJP in some other states, including in Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh.

The BJP, which views the bill as a tool to create political traction for itself ahead of the 2023 Assembly polls, is keen to push ahead with the bill despite the possibility of it being defeated by a combined Opposition in the Legislative Council. Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah previously had asserted that his party would oppose the bill in that House.

What does the bill say?

The draft bill says that “conversion from one religion to another by misrepresentation, force, fraud, undue influence, coercion, allurement or marriage’’ is prohibited.

“No person shall convert or attempt to convert either directly or otherwise any other person from one religion to another by use of misrepresentation, force, undue influence, coercion, allurement or by any fraudulent means or by marriage, nor shall any person abet or conspire for conversions.”

According to the proposed legislation, complaints of conversions can be filed by family members of a person who is getting converted, or any other person who is related to the person who is getting converted. A jail term of three years to five years, and a fine of Rs 25,000, has been proposed for people violating the law in the case of people from general categories and a jail term of three to 10 years, and a fine of Rs 50,000 for people converting minors, women and persons from the SC and ST communities has been proposed.

The bill also envisages payment of a compensation of Rs five lakh (on court orders) to victims of conversion by the persons attempting the conversion and double punishments for repeat offenses. Marriages conducted with the intention of conversions can be declared null and void by a family court or a jurisdictional court.

The offense of conversion has been deemed to be a cognizable and non-bailable offense that can be tried in a magistrate’s court under the proposed law.

Any person intending to convert to another religion after the law comes into force will have to give a notice two months in advance of the conversion to the district magistrate, the person who is carrying out the conversion must give a notice one month in advance, and the district magistrate must conduct an enquiry through the police on the real purpose of the conversion, says the draft bill.

Not informing authorities will result in a prison term of six months to three years for persons who are converted and one year to five years for the persons carrying out the conversions.

The bill also requires the person who gets converted to inform the district magistrate of the conversion within 30 days of conversion and must appear before the DM to confirm their identity. Not informing the DM will lead to the conversion being declared null and void.

Once the conversion is confirmed, the district magistrate will have to inform revenue authorities, the social welfare, minority, backward classes and other departments of the conversion, who will, in turn, take steps with respect to the entitlements of the person in terms of reservations and other benefits.