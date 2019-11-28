Karnataka bypolls: EC ‘mute spectator’ to BJP’s poll code violation, says Congress

The Congress alleges Karnataka CM Yediyurappa and other ministers in his cabinet of violating the Model Code of Conduct in the letter addressed to Governor Vajubhai Vala. (Representative Image) The Congress alleges Karnataka CM Yediyurappa and other ministers in his cabinet of violating the Model Code of Conduct in the letter addressed to Governor Vajubhai Vala. (Representative Image)

Accusing the Election Commission of becoming a “mute spectator”, the Congress Karnataka unit Thursday requested the Governor to initiate action against Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, his three deputies, and other ministers for “violating the model code of conduct” for the December 5 bypolls to 15 Assembly seats.

In a three-page letter addressed to Governor Vajubhai Vala, the Congress said, “The Election Commission has become a mute spectator. Actions on violation of the Model Code of Conduct are not taken.”

“EC has become a mute spectator. Actions on violation of Model Code of Conduct are not taken,” the letter by @INCKarnataka to #Karnataka Governor mentions, listing out 9 letters sent to @ECISVEEP so far from Nov 11. @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/jUfCWDZ5BQ — Ralph Alex Arakal (@ralpharakal) November 28, 2019

The letter, which includes the list of in-charge ministers assigned by the ruling BJP across 15 constituencies, complain that they, including CM Yediyurappa, are neither available in Vidhana Soudha nor to the public in their official quarters. “Administration has come to a complete standstill. This is causing great inconvenience to the public at large,” the letter read.

Bye-elections were announced to 15 seats across seven districts of the state after they fell vacant following 17 Congress-JD(S) MLAs attracting disqualification for defection.

The BJP has fielded disqualified Congress-JD(S) turncoats in 13 of these 15 constituencies, leading to heavy criticism by the opposition Congress and JD(S).

Earlier, both parties had accused CM Yediyurappa of violating the model code of conduct for seeking votes for BJP using caste identities and offering development funds and Cabinet posts to the candidates as an inducement.

Dismiss Dy CM Govind Karjol: Congress

Accusing Karnataka deputy CM Govind M Karjol of “distributing cash” to voters in Athani constituency, the Congress has requested the Governor to dismiss him from holding the post in the state.

DCM of Karnataka Govind Karjol was distributing money for #byelections2019 which was caught on camera by a News media. Watch #BJP leader and his men threatened media person to delete the video. pic.twitter.com/XYuYs6NfbL — Dilsedesh (@Dilsedesh) November 27, 2019

“This incident which has been widely telecast in electronic media in the state clearly indicates on video that he (Karjol) has distributed money to voters in Athani during a BJP rally, led by state party president Nalinkumar Kateel,” Prakash Rathod, a Congress MLC told indianexpress.com.

“The video indicates Karjol questioning the videographer for recording the incident, then directing him not to circulate the video,” Rathod adds.

#KarnatakaBypolls: @INCKarnataka MLC @PrmlcPrakash alleges #Hoskote @BJP4Karnataka candidate M T B Nagaraj of “distributing gold rings to voters to woo them and to vote in his favour.” A complaint has been sent to the @ECISVEEP via @ceo_karnataka. @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/YU2vQY9hGq — Ralph Alex Arakal (@ralpharakal) November 26, 2019

In another incident, the Congress had accused Hoskote BJP candidate M T B Nagaraj of “distributing gold rings to voters to woo them and to vote in his favour.”

Will file defamation case against Siddaramaiah, Kumaraswamy: CM

Reacting to various statements made by Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader Siddarmaiah and former CM H D Kumaraswamy, CM Yediyurappa said that he will file defamation suits against them soon.

“We have sourced copies of their speeches and statements made during campaigns trying to defame me. Defamation cases will be filed immediately against both Siddarmaiah and Kumaraswamy for making baseless allegations against me. Strict action against them will be sought legally,” Yediyurappa said.

