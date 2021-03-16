Karnataka: Bypolls to Belgaum, Basavakalyan, Maski on April 17, counting on May 2

Bypolls to Belgaum Lok Sabha constituency and two Karnataka assembly constituencies — Basavakalyan and Maski ­—will be held on April 17, the Election Commission of India announced on Tuesday. Counting will take place on May 2, the same day results of the elections in West Bengal, Kerala, Assam, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry will be declared.

Election Commission of India announces bypolls to #Karnataka’s #Belgaum Lok Sabha constituency and two assembly constituencies — #Basavakalyan and #Maski. Polls to be held on April 17, results on May 2. @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/a7HhYQq6N9 — Ralph Alex Arakal (@ralpharakal) March 16, 2021

The Belgaum seat fell vacant after the death of former Union minister of state for Railways Suresh Angadi. The bypoll in Basavakalyan (Bidar) is being held to find a successor to Congress MLA B Narayan Rao. Both leaders succumbed to Covid-19 last September.

Maski in Raichur has had no representation in the Assembly since former Congress MLA Pratapgouda Patil gravitated to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

As per the schedule, nominations could be filed till March 30 while the last date for withdrawal of candidatures is April 3. However, the poll panel is yet to announce the bypoll to Sindagi Assembly constituency in Vijayapura district. The seat has been vacant since the passing of Janata Dal (Secular) MLA M C Managuli in January.

The EC also announced byelections to Tirupati parliamentary constituency in Andhra Pradesh and 12 other Assembly seats in Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Mizoram, Nagaland, Odisha, Rajasthan, Telangana and Uttarakhand.