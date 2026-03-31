Karnataka bypolls: Siddaramaiah campaigns in Bagalkot, BJP heavyweights set to rally in Davanagere South

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The battle for the Karnataka bypolls in the Bagalkot and Davanagere South constituencies heated up with prominent leaders such as Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and state BJP president B Y Vijayendra campaigning for party candidates.
Elections for the constituencies will be held on April 9.
Siddaramaiah on Monday sought votes for Bagalkot candidate Umesh Meti at several villages in the segment located in northern Karnataka. Umesh is the son of former MLA H Y Meti, whose demise necessitated elections in the segment. He is up against BJP candidate Veeranna Charantimath.
Highlighting the Congress government’s guarantee schemes, Siddaramaiah urged voters to “strengthen his hand and lend support to the government” by electing Umesh. The second son of the former legislator, Umesh, was finalised amid bickering among the four siblings—two sons and two daughters—over who should be the candidate.
“All four had sought tickets. But they have assured to put a united front irrespective of who the candidate is,” he said. Nominating the kin of the deceased legislator is a tradition in the Congress, Siddaramaiah said.
Meanwhile, Vijayendra took out a padayatra at Bagalkot along with senior leaders such as MP and former deputy chief minister Govind Karajol. “Even if the CM himself camps here (seeking votes for polls), voters will bless BJP and ensure Charantimath’s win,” he told reporters.
None of the tactics employed by the Congress will be successful, he said, adding that the voter tilt was towards the BJP.
Other prominent leaders, such as the BJP’s Central Parliamentary Board member and former chief minister B S Yediyurappa, Leader of Opposition R Ashok, MP and former chief minister Basavaraj Bommai and others, are set to campaign in the Davanagere South constituency.
The party has fielded Srinivas Dasakariyappa, who will face his maiden Assembly polls. He is up against Congress candidate Samarth Mallikarjun, grandson of former MLA Shamanur Shivashankarappa and son of Karnataka minister S S Mallikarjun.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram