Karnataka bypolls: Siddaramaiah campaigns in Bagalkot, BJP heavyweights set to rally in Davanagere South

Elections for the constituencies will be held on April 9. (file)

The battle for the Karnataka bypolls in the Bagalkot and Davanagere South constituencies heated up with prominent leaders such as Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and state BJP president B Y Vijayendra campaigning for party candidates.

Elections for the constituencies will be held on April 9.

Siddaramaiah on Monday sought votes for Bagalkot candidate Umesh Meti at several villages in the segment located in northern Karnataka. Umesh is the son of former MLA H Y Meti, whose demise necessitated elections in the segment. He is up against BJP candidate Veeranna Charantimath.

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Highlighting the Congress government’s guarantee schemes, Siddaramaiah urged voters to “strengthen his hand and lend support to the government” by electing Umesh. The second son of the former legislator, Umesh, was finalised amid bickering among the four siblings—two sons and two daughters—over who should be the candidate.