Karnataka bypolls: BJP leads in Belgaum, Basavakalyan; Congress races ahead in Maski

With counting of votes underway in three segments where bypolls were held on April 17 in Karnataka, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) continues to lead at two places while the opposition Congress looks comfortable as they edge towards a win in one constituency.

While BJP candidates Mangala Angadi and Sharanu Salgar are leading in Belgaum (Lok Sabha) and Basavakalyan (Assembly Constituency), their candidate Pratapgouda Patil’s chances are grim in Maski.

As per the trends shared by the Election Commission at 12 noon on Sunday, BJP’s lead at Belgaum — where a tight contest with Congress was expected — is at 9,458. The lead has been on the rise since BJP took over after the initial few rounds when Congress’ Satish Jarkiholi was leading. Mangala Angadi, wife of former Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi, has secured 43.47 per cent of the total votes counted so far while Jarkiholi has managed to secure another 42 per cent.

Meanwhile, BJP’s Sharanu Salagar has continued to widen his lead against Congress candidate Mala B Narayan Rao — wife of former MLA late Narayana Rao — right from the first round of counting. His lead in the Basavakalyan segment (Bidar district) at 12 pm, was by 7,355 votes.

The clear lead maintained by BJP at two seats is expected to gift a sigh of relief to Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, who has been facing challenges from within his party for his leadership and criticism from the opposition for how the ruling government is handling the ongoing pandemic.

However, Congress has recorded the strongest lead in Maski where party candidate Basanagouda Turvihal’s lead was at 10,311 (as of 12 noon). Incidentally, BJP candidate Pratapgouda Patil, who had switched sides in July 2019, was seen walking out of the counting centre at his segment.

Speaking to reporters in his constituency situated in the Raichur district, Patil expressed grief that voters did not vote for the BJP “despite implementing several developmental works.” He also conceded defeat after witnessing a downfall even at places where he expected to garner a huge margin over his opponent. “The party will introspect reasons behind this defeat,” he remarked.

According to Chief Electoral Officer Sanjiv Kumar, the counting that began at 8 am is expected to be completed by 4 pm, with the process being split into two sessions, in the wake of steps taken to ensure safety to personnel due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic in the state.

As per final figures issued by EC on April 17, Belgaum witnessed a 56.02 per cent voter turnout while the same at Basavakalyan and Maski were at 61.58 per cent and 70.46 per cent respectively. However, most polls were recorded at Belgaum Lok Sabha constituency (10,16,025), followed by Maski (1,45,458), and Basavakalyan (1,47,647).