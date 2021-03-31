Karnataka bypolls: ‘Poorest’ candidate has assets worth Rs 1.92 crore; Satish Jarkiholi richest

Satish Jarkiholi files his nomination in the presence of senior Congress leaders DK Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah. (Photo: Twitter/Siddaramaiah)

Satish Jarkiholi, Congress candidate from Belgaum, has emerged as the richest among the 47 likely contestants of the April 17 by-polls in Karnataka.

The by-elections are being held for the Belgaum Lok Sabha seat, and the Basavakalyan and Maski assembly segments.

Serving at present as the Yamkanmaradi MLA, Jarkiholi declared assets owned by him and his family at Rs 148 crore. This means his assets grew by over 3.5 times since the 2018 Assembly elections, when they were worth Rs 42 crore. The legislator’s family has liabilities of Rs 15 crore.

Jarkiholi is not the only crorepati candidate in the bypoll fray. In fact, among candidates fielded by all major parties across the three seats, the poorest is Basavanagoud R Turvihal, Congress candidate from Maski, who owns assets worth Rs 1.92 crore. His assets have dipped somewhat from the Rs 2.22 crore in 2018.

Turvihal’s BJP opponent in Maski is Pratapgouda Patil, who owns assets worth Rs 5.92 crore, an increase from the Rs 4.92 crore he declared in the 2018 Assembly elections.

While Patil joined the BJP after being a Congress MLA from the same segment till 2019, his opponent this time remains the same. Turvihal was the BJP candidate Patil defeated narrowly in 2018.

Meanwhile, Mangala Suresh, wife of former Minister of State for Railways late Suresh Angadi and BJP’s Belgaum candidate, declared assets worth Rs 14.77 crore in her name. Her affidavit further mentioned that assets worth Rs 15.94 crore in her late husband’s name were under the process of being transferred.

With liabilities worth Rs 7.55 crore, Mangala owns 30 vehicles, including those used for commercial purposes, and 1,600 grams of jewellery estimated to be valued at Rs 64 lakh. This is besides the total assets worth Rs 106 crore of the Suresh Angadi Education Foundation, Shri Vijayalakshmi Real Estates Private Limited and Angadi Sugars and Power Limited. However, these institutions are also on loans amounting to Rs 91 crore.

With 23 nominations, the Belgaum LS segment has the most number of candidates, ahead of scrutiny by the State Election Commission (SEC).

Basavakalyan and Maski assembly segments saw 14 and 10 candidates filing nomination papers respectively.

Sharanu Salagarm, BJP’s candidate from Basavakalyan, declared assets worth Rs 5.3 crore and liabilities of Rs 65 lakh. His opponent from the Congress, Mallamma, declared net worth estimated at Rs 7.02 crore. Mallamma is contesting the polls hoping to become a successor to her late husband and legislator of the constituency B Narayan Rao. JD(S) candidate from the same segment Syed Yasrab Ali Quadri declared assets worth Rs 2.37 crore.

Of all nominations submitted to the SEC till Tuesday, 36 are Independents, 10 are from Congress, while nine are from the BJP. The list also includes three from unrecognised parties, three from NCP, and two from JD(S).

While the scrutiny of nominations is underway, the last date for withdrawal of candidatures is April 3. The counting of votes is scheduled for May 2, the same day results of the elections in West Bengal, Kerala, Assam, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry will be declared.

By-elections in Belgaum and Basavakalyan (Bidar) were necessitated after former Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi and Congress MLA B Narayan Rao succumbed to Covid-19 in September last year. Maski in Raichur has had no representation in the Assembly since Pratapgouda Patil switched to the BJP from the Congress in 2019.