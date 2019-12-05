Karnataka bypolls 4 December highlights: Final preparations underway for polling day

Bypolls to 15 assembly constituencies in Karnataka will take place on Thursday (December 5). Bypolls to 15 assembly constituencies in Karnataka will take place on Thursday (December 5).

Karnataka Bypolls LIVE updates: Campaigning for the December 5 Karnataka bypolls ended on Tuesday. Bypolls to 15 constituencies in Karnataka are scheduled for Thursday. The seats fell vacant after 17 Congress-JD(S) alliance MLAs defected and were disqualified.

In 13 seats, the BJP has fielded Congress-JD(S) turncoats. The ruling party needs to win at least six of the 15 seats to retain its majority in the 224-member House. Election results will be out on December 9.

56 candidates in fray for 4 constituencies in Bengaluru. Over 14.48 lakh voters, including 20,262 from age group 18-19 expected to exercise franchise.

Bengaluru city will go dry for four days, owing to the bypolls in four constituencies. The Bengaluru city police announced that liquor stores will be closed from 6 pm on December 3 to 12 am of December 5.