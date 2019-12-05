Follow Us:
Karnataka bypolls 4 December highlights: Final preparations underway for polling day

Karnataka Assembly Bypolls: The state government has declared a holiday to all government offices, schools and colleges on December 5 in view of the bypolls to the 15 Assembly constituencies.

By: Express Web Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: December 5, 2019 6:59:48 am
NRI voters in Punjab, Punjab NRI, NRI in Punjab, Punjab voters, NRi voter registration, voter id registration, NRI voter id registration, NRI registered Punjab, Punjab NRI registered, Election news, Punjab elections, Indian Express Bypolls to 15 assembly constituencies in Karnataka will take place on Thursday (December 5).

Karnataka Bypolls LIVE updates: Campaigning for the December 5 Karnataka bypolls ended on Tuesday. Bypolls to 15 constituencies in Karnataka are scheduled for Thursday. The seats fell vacant after 17 Congress-JD(S) alliance MLAs defected and were disqualified.

In 13 seats, the BJP has fielded Congress-JD(S) turncoats. The ruling party needs to win at least six of the 15 seats to retain its majority in the 224-member House. Election results will be out on December 9.

56 candidates in fray for 4 constituencies in Bengaluru. Over 14.48 lakh voters, including 20,262 from age group 18-19 expected to exercise franchise.

Bengaluru city will go dry for four days, owing to the bypolls in four constituencies. The Bengaluru city police announced that liquor stores will be closed from 6 pm on December 3 to 12 am of December 5.

Live Blog

Karnataka Assembly Bypolls: Here are the Live updates on bypolls to 15 constituencies in Karnataka that are scheduled for Thursday.

Highlights

    17:32 (IST)04 Dec 2019
    IT, Excise Dept officials search residence of former Karnataka Speaker Koliwad

    Just a day ahead of the Karnataka bypoll, officials from the Income Tax and Excise Department searched the residence of former speaker and Congress candidate from Ranebennur assembly constituency K.B. Koliwad on Tuesday late night. READ

    17:06 (IST)04 Dec 2019
    Mahalakshmi Layout bypoll: In JD(S) bastion, it is defector vs defector

    It is a battle of the turncoats for the Mahalakshmi Layout Assembly bypoll on December 5. Disqualified JDS(S) MLA K Gopalaiah, who is now with the BJP, will take on JD(S) candidate Girish K Nashi, who was with the Congress until recently.

    “Gopalaiah’s decision to join the BJP will be something that he would regret later. Being the party supremo’s close aid to finding himself on the rival side is not a good sign for any politician,” a top JD(S) leader told Indianexpress.com.

    16:56 (IST)04 Dec 2019
    Special arrangements made across polling booths for differently-abled, senior citizens
    16:19 (IST)04 Dec 2019
    BJP should win at least 6 of 15 seats to remain in power

    The Bharatiya Janata Party needs to win at least six seats out of 15 to remain in power in Karnataka.

    At present, BJP has 105 members out of the total 208 seats leaving out 17 seats which are vacant due to disqualification. The support of independent MLA H Nagesh (also a minister now) makes it 106.

    With elections yet to be announced in 2 constituencies - Maski and RR Nagar - BJP needs to win six more seats to attain the simple majority of 112. (223 in total with 2 seats vacant).

    15:38 (IST)04 Dec 2019
    List of constituencies going to the polls

    North Karnataka - Gokak, Athani, Kagwad, Ranebennur, Hirekeruru, Yellapur and Vijayangar.  Old Mysore region- K.R. Pete and Hunsur and Bengaluru City and rural-Mahalakshmi Layout, Yeshwantpur, K.R. Puram, Shivajigar, Hoskote and Chikkaballapur will be going to the polls on Thursday.

    14:00 (IST)04 Dec 2019
    Braille-embedded EVMs to help blind exercise franchise: Karnataka CEO
    11:57 (IST)04 Dec 2019
    IT raids at residence of Cong candidate for Ranebennur seat in Karnataka

    Officials of the Income Tax an Excise department jointly carried out raids at the residenc of Congress candidate from Ranebennur assembly segment K Koliwad. The searches took place on Tuesday night at the Ranebennur residence of the former Assembly Speaker, following complaints of hoarding of liquor and cash, officials said "Following a complaint about the hoarding of liquor and cash of Rs 10 crore, we raided the place. We didn't fin anything," Haveri Excise chief, Nagashayan told reporters.

    11:49 (IST)04 Dec 2019
    KR Puram: Congress accuses BJP of trying to rig elections, seeks EC action

    The Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee accused the BJP of “planning large-scale booth capturing to rig elections” in Bengaluru’s KR Puram Assembly constituency, where bypolls are to be held on December 5.

    Congress leaders from the city said Byrathi Basavaraj, the disqualified MLA who is contesting as the BJP candidate, along with other leaders, has “planned to capture booths” 33 booths.

    11:35 (IST)04 Dec 2019
    56 candidates from 4 constituencies in Bengaluru

    56 candidates in fray for 4 constituencies in Bengaluru all set for bypolls on Dec 5. Over 14.48 lakh voters, including 20,262 from age group 18-19 expected to exercise franchise. While the police has identified 284 critical stations, 44 stations have been termed vulnerable.

    09:48 (IST)04 Dec 2019
    Karnataka bypolls: Civic woes, IMA scam impact hold the key in Shivajinagar

    With seven-time MLA R Roshan Baig missing in the fray from Shivajinagar for the first time in over three decades, the constituency in Bengaluru is all set to witness a tight contest this time around. | READ

    09:44 (IST)04 Dec 2019
    Bengaluru to go dry on account of bypolls

    Bengaluru city will go dry for four days, owing to the bypolls in four constituencies. The Bengaluru city police announced that liquor stores will be closed from 6 pm on December 3 to 12 am of December 5.  According to the order signed by Bengaluru city police commissioner Bhaskar Rao, the liquor shops will also be closed from December 9 on account of counting of votes. | READ

    09:37 (IST)04 Dec 2019
    Karnataka Bypolls: Offices, schools, colleges closed on December 5

    The Karnataka government has declared a holiday to all government offices, schools and colleges on December 5 in view of the bypolls to the 15 Assembly constituencies.

    The holiday will be applicable only in the constituencies going for bypolls. Employees who are registered as voters in any of the poll-bound constituencies can avail of paid leave on December 5.

    Here are the constituency-wise details and the previous Assembly election results of the 15 seats.

    The Congress hopes to retain the Krishnarajapura (KR Pura) Assembly constituency, a seat it held for two terms since 2013 until its sitting MLA Basavaraj Byrathi joined the BJP earlier this year.

