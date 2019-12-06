Karnataka Bye-elections Highlights: 66.25% voters exercise franchise in bypolls to 15 constituencies

Karnataka Assembly Bye-Elections 2019 Live News Updates: Bypolls to 15 constituencies across Karnataka were held on Thursday, including 4 constituencies from capital city Bengaluru.
The results, which will be out on December 9, will decide the fate of the four-month-old Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa-led BJP government.
The voter turnout, according to Election Commission of India statistics, 66.25 percent voters turned up to exercise franchise to bypolls held for 15 vacant seats in Vidhana Soudha (Karnataka legislative assembly).
The seats fell vacant after 17 rebel MLAs from the Congress and JD(S) parties defected to the BJP in a bid to bring down the coalition government. The MLAs were subsequently disqualified from the House but allowed the contest today’s polls. Elections to two seats — Rajarajeshwari Nagar and Maski — are not being held today as separate election petitions challenging the results of the 2018 elections are pending in the Karnataka High Court.
In 13 of the 15 seats, the BJP has fielded Congress-JD(S) turncoats. The ruling party needs to win at least six of the 15 seats, or seven out of 17, to retain its majority.
Highlights
Congress legislative party leader Siddaramaiah Thursday alleged the BJP of 'buying out' 17 MLAs from the former Congress-JD(S) coalition.
Addressing the media in Gadag, the former Karnataka chief minister said, 'BJP does not have any moral ground to stay in power in Karnataka..They attained power by taking the backdoor and formed the government by indulging in horse-trading.'He added, 'They (BJP) then forced 17 MLAs to resign, thereby, destroying democracy.'When asked whether a Congress-JD(S) post-poll alliance was brewing, he said, "No such talks have happened between the parties."
The BJP on Thursday accused Jewargi Congress MLA Ajay Singh of campaigning for party candidate Rizwan Arshad in Shivajinagar on polling day. The saffron party has written to the Election Commission seeking action for the same.
With seven-time MLA R Roshan Baig missing in the fray from Shivajinagar for the first time in over three decades, the constituency in Bengaluru is all set to witness a tight contest this time around.
Taking a jibe at his political rivals Congress and JD(S), Karnataka RDPR Minister K S Eshwarappa said the chief minister's chair was not vacant yet for Congress leaders to hold discussions on deciding their CM nominee. "Let Siddarmaiah save his designation as the leader of opposition first before thinking about becoming the CM. Such discussions taking place in Congress and JD(S) camps are nothing but laughable," said the senior BJP leader.
As of 5 pm, an estimated 60% of voters on an average have exercised franchise for the Karnataka bye-elections to 15 constituencies. Here are the constituency-wise numbers:
Athani - 70.73%
Kagwad - 69.76%
Gokak - 66.64%
Yellapur - 72.23%
Hirekerur - 72.42%
Ranebennur - 67.92%
Vijayanagar - 58.93%
Chikkaballapura - 79.80%
K R Pura - 37.50%
Yeshwantpur - 48.34%
Mahalakshmi Layout - 40.47%
Shivajinagar - 41.13%
Hoskote - 76.19%
KR Pete - 75.87%
Hunsur - 74.47%
A fact that has remained unchanged since years, constituencies in Bengaluru Urban district has continued to record least voter turnout when compared to others. As of 5 pm, estimated voter turnouts, in four constituencies in the city where bypolls are held are as follows:
Shivajinagar - 41.13%
KRPuram - 37.50%
MahalakshmiLayout - 40.47%
Yeshwantpur - 48.34%
Villagers of Hosa Ramenahalli in Hunsur taluk accused police officials of insulting Congress MLA C Anil and his supporters near a polling station. Protesting police action, they demanded an apology from the cops. However, the police, under the leadership of Mysuru Additional SP P V Sneha dispersed the crowd to ensure polling is continued smoothly.
Here are the estimated figures, as of 3 pm across 15 constituencies on for bypolls in Karnataka:
Athani - 56.05%
Kagwad - 51.41%
Gokak - 53.30%
Yellapur - 56.21%
Hirekerur - 56.60%
Ranebennur - 53.50%
Vijayanagar - 47.38%
Chikkaballapura - 60.43%
K R Pura - 29.25%
Yeshwantpur - 38.83%
Mahalakshmi Layout - 30.73%
Shivajinagar - 32.72%
Hoskote - 54.12%
KR Pete - 59.86%
Hunsur - 57.44%
Expressing confidence of winning all 15 seats in the bypolls held in the state, Karnataka deputy chief minister Laxman Savadi said, "The BJP government has been doing pro-people work in the state. The people here want Yediyurappa to continue as chief minister and therefore will vote in favour of BJP candidates across 15 assembly constituencies."
A group of people from KR Puram display banners saying ‘Save Democracy and KR Puram people will do it’ along with photo of former Solicitor General of India N Santosh Hegde outside a polling booth. According to them, the protest is against the disqualified MLA's.
According to estimates from Bengaluru's local civic body the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), all 4 constituencies in the city have recorded over 20% voter turnout, as of 1 pm.
Here are the estimated figures, as of 1 pm across 15 constituencies on for bypolls in Karnataka:
Athani - 23.1%
Kagwad - 21.34%
Gokak - 37.37%
Yellapur - 41.72%
Hirekerur - 38.63%
Ranebennur - 19.08%
Vijayanagar - 20.03%
Chikkaballapura - 39.30%
K R Pura - 14.44%
Yeshwantpur - 27.29%
Mahalakshmi Layout - 22.71%
Shivajinagar - 12.79%
Hoskote - 33.24%
KR Pete - 39.47%
Hunsur - 38.20%
Voters in Mahalakshmi Layout question poll officials over missing names on the list. Mahalakshmi Layout (Gen) is in the Bengaluru Urban district and is a part of the Bangalore North Parliamentary constituency.
K Gopalaiah won this seat as a JD(S) candidate in the 2018 Assembly election with a margin of 41,100 votes. JDS won this seat in the 2013 Assembly Elections with a margin of 15,370 votes and Congress won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 3,225 votes.
HD Kote Congress MLA Anil Chikkamadu and his supporters stage protest outside a polling booth in Doodaramenahalli in Hunsur constituency. He was allegedly stopped by police officials from entering a polling booth and was asked to leave the area.
Around the Kagwad and Athani region of Karnataka’s Belagavi district rows and rows of tractors laden with the year’s sugarcane produce can be seen on the roads rolling towards sugar factories. Missing from the rows of farmers waiting to get their sugarcane produce crushed at the factories are hundreds of farmers whose crops were wiped out by massive floods that occurred in Belagavi and surrounding districts in August this year.
Nearly 1.7 lakh hectares of agricultural land was wiped out by the floods that hit Belagavi between August 5 and August 15. Read more
Karnataka Deputy CM Laxman Savadi casts vote in Athani constituency, Belegavi.
Athani (Gen) in the Belgaum district in North Karnataka is part of the Chikkodi Parliamentary constituency.
Mahesh Iranagouda Kumathalli won this seat for Congress in the 2018 Assembly elections with a margin of 2,331 votes. He is contesting polls from the BJP ticket this time. BJP won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 23,771 votes and in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 21,668 votes.
Estimated voter turnout across 15 constituencies as of 11 am:
Athani - 23.1%
Kagwad - 21.34%
Gokak - 20.45%
Yellapur - 23.87%
Hirekerur - 20.03%
Ranebennur - 19.08%
Vijayanagar - 20.03%
Chikkaballapura - 20.78%
K R Pura - 10.97%
Yeshwantpur - 13.13%
Mahalakshmi Layout - 15.71%
Shivajinagar - 9.2%
Hoskote - 22.39%
KR Pete - 20.01%
Hunsur - 19.12%
Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Commissioner B H Anil Kumar and his wife casts vote in Mount Carmel College in Shivajinagar constituency.
.
Bengaluru's local civic body the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has made special arrangements for differently-abled and senior citizens to help them exercise franchise.
An estimated 6.06% of voting took place during the first 2 hours since polling began in 15 assembly constituencies in Karnataka. Hoskote constituency is leading with a voter turnout of 9% and while the lowest was in Shivajinagar with 3.04 percent.
Congress president Dinesh Gundu Rao Thursday accused the BJP of "forcefully taking" BBMP Congress corporator from Samapangirama Nagar in Bengaluru to CM Yediyurappa to announce he joined the saffron party.
He added, "Scared of losing in Shivajinagar, BJP has been resorting to desperate tactics like this."
Disqualified MLA and BJP candidate from Gokak Ramesh Jarkiholi casts his vote in Gokak. He was dubbed to be "the leader of the disqualified MLAs" by former JD(S) state president and Hunsur BJP candidate A H Vishwanath.
EVM malfunctions reported at booth number 99 in Athani constituency and booth number 49 in Bhuvanahalli, Hoskote constituency.
A total number of 165 candidates are in the fray for bypolls from all the fifteen constituencies, of which 156 are men and 9 are women. Among the major political parties in the state, while the BJP and the Congress have 15 candidates each in the fray, the number of JD(S) candidates is 12, while the remaining are from smaller parties and independents.
Voting underway at a polling station for by-poll to Gokak Assembly Constituency. Gokak in Belgaum district, North Karnataka, is part of the Belgaum Parliamentary constituency.
Jarkiholi Ramesh from Congress won this seat in 2018 with a margin of 14,280. Congress won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 28,005 votes and in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 7,760 votes.
A total of 37,77,970 electors are eligible to cast their votes at 4,185 polling stations in fifteen constituencies going for polls today. There are also 4,711 service voters. Among the eligible electors 19,25,529 are men, 18,52,027 women and 414 others. A total of 79,714 are young voters.
BJP candidate from Hunsur AH Vishwanath casts his vote. Vishwanath won this seat in the 2018 Assembly election with a margin of 8,575 votes from JD(S) party, Congress won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 40,207 votes and Congress won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 15,041 votes.
BJP candidate from Ranebennur Assembly constituency, Arun Kumar Guttur casts his vote at a polling station at Kodiyala, Hospet in Ranebennur.
Ranebennur (Gen) is a constituency in the Haveri district in the Mumbai Karnataka region, and is a part of the Haveri Parliamentary constituency. R Shankar from KPJP won this seat in the 2018 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 4,338 votes. R Shankar is the only rebel not given a ticket by the BJP in the bypolls.
Congress won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 6,788 votes. BJP won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 2,732 votes.
2019 Bypoll Candidates: Krishnappa Koliwad from Indian National Congress, Mallikarjunappa from Janata Dal (Secular), and Arunkumar Guttur from BJP.
It is a battle of the turncoats for the Mahalakshmi Layout Assembly bypoll on December 5. Disqualified JD(S) MLA K Gopalaiah, who is now with the BJP, will take on JD(S) candidate Girish K Nashi, who was with the Congress until recently. | READ
Central security forces are deployed in Bengaluru to maintain law and order and to ensure peaceful polling during the bypolls for the four Assembly constituencies in the city. The four seats going to bypolls are Shivajinagar, KR Puram, Yeswanthpur and Mahalakshmi Layout constituencies in Bengaluru.
Bengaluru city will go dry for four days, owing to the bypolls in four constituencies. The Bengaluru city police announced that liquor stores will be closed from 6 pm on December 3 to 12 am of December 5. | READ
Karnataka Bypoll: Bengaluru police have deployed around 2,896 policemen for the election security, apart from seven deputy commissioners of police, 14 additional commissioners of police, 30 inspectors, 68 sub-inspectors, 160 assistant sub-inspectors, 1,666 head constables, home guards, a 10 Central Armed Police Force battalion, a 38 Karnataka State Reserve Police battalion, a 40 City Armed Reserve battalion, four Rapid Action Force battalions and three quick response teams across the city.
Out of total 42,509 personnel deployed for election management, 19,299 are polling personnel. As many as 11,241 personnel from state police and 2,511 Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) would be on security duty. A total of 884 polling stations have been marked critical and 414 stations will be manned by CAPF.
While Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa is telling voters that the four-month-old BJP government in Karnataka will sweep all 15 seats in the Assembly by-elections, scheduled for Thursday, there are indications on the ground that the party may not have it that easy in retaining its majority. | READ
While 16 of the 17 disqualified MLAs were inducted into the BJP a day after the Supreme Court cleared them to contest the December 5 bypolls, Baig, who is under investigation by the CBI in the multi-crore IMA ponzi scheme scam, was not inducted into the saffron party. | READ
Karnataka Byelection: People queue up at a polling station in Hoskote, to cast their votes. Hosakote is in the Bengaluru Rural district and is part of the Chikkaballapur Parliamentary constituency. 2019 Bypoll Candidates: MTB Nagraj from BJP and Padmavathi Suresh from Congress.
MTB Nagaraj, then in Congress, won this seat in 2018 with a margin of 7,597 votes. Congress won this seat in the 2013 Assembly Elections with a margin of 7,139 votes. BJP won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 3,878 votes.
Around the Kagwad and Athani region of Karnataka’s Belagavi district rows and rows of tractors laden with the year’s sugarcane produce can be seen on the roads rolling towards sugar factories. Missing from the rows of farmers waiting to get their sugarcane produce crushed at the factories are hundreds of farmers whose crops were wiped out by massive floods that occurred in Belagavi and surrounding districts in August this year. Nearly 1.7 lakh hectares of agricultural land was wiped out by the floods that hit Belagavi between August 5 and August 15. | READ
Here are the constituency-wise details and the previous Assembly election results of the 15 seats. | READ