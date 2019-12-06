Follow Us:
Saturday, December 28, 2019

Karnataka Bye-elections Highlights: 66.25% voters exercise franchise in bypolls to 15 constituencies

Karnataka Assembly Bye-Elections 2019 Live News Updates: As polling ended in 15 constituencies to which bypolls were held on Thursday, 66.25% voters turned up in the state to exercise franchise. The results will be declared on Monday, December 9.

Written by Darshan Devaiah BP , Ralph Alex Arakal | Bengaluru | Updated: December 6, 2019 5:31:00 pm
People queue up at a polling station People queue up at a polling station in Buddhihola in Gokak, Belgaum district. Express Photo

Karnataka Assembly Bye-Elections 2019 Live News Updates: Bypolls to 15 constituencies across Karnataka were held on Thursday, including 4 constituencies from capital city Bengaluru.

The results, which will be out on December 9, will decide the fate of the four-month-old Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa-led BJP government.

The voter turnout, according to Election Commission of India statistics, 66.25 percent voters turned up to exercise franchise to bypolls held for 15 vacant seats in Vidhana Soudha (Karnataka legislative assembly).

The seats fell vacant after 17 rebel MLAs from the Congress and JD(S) parties defected to the BJP in a bid to bring down the coalition government. The MLAs were subsequently disqualified from the House but allowed the contest today’s polls. Elections to two seats — Rajarajeshwari Nagar and Maski — are not being held today as separate election petitions challenging the results of the 2018 elections are pending in the Karnataka High Court.

In 13 of the 15 seats, the BJP has fielded Congress-JD(S) turncoats. The ruling party needs to win at least six of the 15 seats, or seven out of 17, to retain its majority.

Live Blog

Karnataka Assembly Bye-elections Today Live News Updates: Polling for bypolls to 15 constituencies conclude . Follow latest news and updates on voting day; BJP, Congress, JD(S) candidates, leaders' reactions; and more.

Highlights

    19:15 (IST)05 Dec 2019
    BJP has no moral ground to stay in power: Siddaramaiah

    Congress legislative party leader Siddaramaiah Thursday alleged the BJP of 'buying out' 17 MLAs from the former Congress-JD(S) coalition.

    Addressing the media in Gadag, the former Karnataka chief minister said, 'BJP does not have any moral ground to stay in power in Karnataka..They attained power by taking the backdoor and formed the government by indulging in horse-trading.'He added, 'They (BJP) then forced 17 MLAs to resign, thereby, destroying democracy.'When asked whether a Congress-JD(S) post-poll alliance was brewing, he said, "No such talks have happened between the parties."

    19:05 (IST)05 Dec 2019
    BJP accuses Cong MLA of campaigning on polling day, writes to EC

    The BJP on Thursday accused Jewargi Congress MLA Ajay Singh of campaigning for party candidate Rizwan Arshad in Shivajinagar on polling day. The saffron party has written to the Election Commission seeking action for the same. 

    With seven-time MLA R Roshan Baig missing in the fray from Shivajinagar for the first time in over three decades, the constituency in Bengaluru is all set to witness a tight contest this time around.

    18:46 (IST)05 Dec 2019
    IN PICS| Polling concludes in Karnataka
    18:31 (IST)05 Dec 2019
    Cong accuses BJP of distributing cash in 3 constituencies on polling day, seeks EC action
    18:16 (IST)05 Dec 2019
    Discussion on CM post in Cong laughable: K S Eshwarappa

    Taking a jibe at his political rivals Congress and JD(S), Karnataka RDPR Minister K S Eshwarappa said the chief minister's chair was not vacant yet for Congress leaders to hold discussions on deciding their CM nominee. "Let Siddarmaiah save his designation as the leader of opposition first before thinking about becoming the CM. Such discussions taking place in Congress and JD(S) camps are nothing but laughable," said the senior BJP leader.

    17:49 (IST)05 Dec 2019
    60% voters in 15 constituencies exercise franchise: EC at 5 pm

    As of 5 pm, an estimated 60% of voters on an average have exercised franchise for the Karnataka bye-elections to 15 constituencies. Here are the constituency-wise numbers:

    Athani - 70.73%
    Kagwad - 69.76%
    Gokak - 66.64%
    Yellapur - 72.23%
    Hirekerur - 72.42%
    Ranebennur - 67.92%
    Vijayanagar - 58.93%
    Chikkaballapura - 79.80%
    K R Pura - 37.50%
    Yeshwantpur - 48.34%
    Mahalakshmi Layout - 40.47%
    Shivajinagar - 41.13%
    Hoskote - 76.19%
    KR Pete - 75.87%
    Hunsur - 74.47%

    17:34 (IST)05 Dec 2019
    Karnataka bypolls: Bengaluru constituencies record least voter turnout

    A fact that has remained unchanged since years, constituencies in Bengaluru Urban district has continued to record least voter turnout when compared to others. As of 5 pm, estimated voter turnouts, in four constituencies in the city where bypolls are held are as follows:

    Shivajinagar - 41.13%

    KRPuram - 37.50%

    MahalakshmiLayout - 40.47%

    Yeshwantpur - 48.34%

    16:20 (IST)05 Dec 2019
    Hunsur: Villagers accuse police of insulting MLA, demands apology

    Villagers of Hosa Ramenahalli in Hunsur taluk accused police officials of insulting  Congress MLA C Anil and his supporters near a polling station. Protesting police action, they demanded an apology from the cops. However, the police, under the leadership of Mysuru Additional SP P V Sneha dispersed the crowd to ensure polling is continued smoothly. 

    15:44 (IST)05 Dec 2019
    46.62% voter turnout estimated till 3 pm: EC

    Here are the estimated figures, as of 3 pm across 15 constituencies on for bypolls in Karnataka:

    Athani - 56.05%

    Kagwad - 51.41%

    Gokak - 53.30%

    Yellapur - 56.21%

    Hirekerur - 56.60%

    Ranebennur - 53.50%

    Vijayanagar - 47.38%

    Chikkaballapura - 60.43%

    K R Pura - 29.25%

    Yeshwantpur - 38.83%

    Mahalakshmi Layout - 30.73%

    Shivajinagar - 32.72%

    Hoskote - 54.12%

    KR Pete - 59.86%

    Hunsur - 57.44%

    15:21 (IST)05 Dec 2019
    BJP government is pro-people, will win all 15 seats: Dy CM Laxman Savadi

    Expressing confidence of winning all 15 seats in the bypolls held in the state, Karnataka deputy chief minister Laxman Savadi said, "The BJP government has been doing pro-people work in the state. The people here want Yediyurappa to continue as chief minister and therefore will vote in favour of BJP candidates across 15 assembly constituencies."

    14:44 (IST)05 Dec 2019
    IN PICS| BBMP school students help senior citizens vote
    14:01 (IST)05 Dec 2019
    'Save Democracy' few people protest against the disqualified MLA's in KR Puram

    A group of people from KR Puram display banners saying ‘Save Democracy and KR Puram people will do it’ along with photo of former Solicitor General of India N Santosh Hegde outside a polling booth. According to them, the protest is against the disqualified MLA's.

    13:51 (IST)05 Dec 2019
    At 1 pm, all Bengaluru constituencies record over 20% voter turnout

    According to estimates from Bengaluru's local civic body the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), all 4 constituencies in the city have recorded over 20% voter turnout, as of 1 pm. 

    13:24 (IST)05 Dec 2019
    27.19% voter turnout estimated till 1 pm: EC

    Here are the estimated figures, as of 1 pm across 15 constituencies on for bypolls in Karnataka:

    Athani - 23.1%
    Kagwad - 21.34%
    Gokak - 37.37%
    Yellapur - 41.72%
    Hirekerur - 38.63%
    Ranebennur - 19.08%
    Vijayanagar - 20.03%
    Chikkaballapura - 39.30%
    K R Pura - 14.44%
    Yeshwantpur - 27.29%
    Mahalakshmi Layout - 22.71%
    Shivajinagar - 12.79%
    Hoskote - 33.24%
    KR Pete - 39.47%
    Hunsur - 38.20%

    12:58 (IST)05 Dec 2019
    Voters in Mahalakshmi Layout question poll officials over missing names

    Voters in Mahalakshmi Layout question poll officials over missing names on the list. Mahalakshmi Layout (Gen) is in the Bengaluru Urban district and is a part of the Bangalore North Parliamentary constituency.

    K Gopalaiah won this seat as a JD(S) candidate in the 2018 Assembly election with a margin of 41,100 votes. JDS won this seat in the 2013 Assembly Elections with a margin of 15,370 votes and Congress won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 3,225 votes.

    12:57 (IST)05 Dec 2019
    Congress MLA stopped near polling booth in Hunsur, stages protest

    HD Kote Congress MLA Anil Chikkamadu and his supporters stage protest outside a polling booth in Doodaramenahalli in Hunsur constituency. He was allegedly stopped by police officials from entering a polling booth and was asked to leave the area.

    12:53 (IST)05 Dec 2019
    Karnataka bypolls: BJP up against some anger in 3 seats of flood-hit Belagavi

    Around the Kagwad and Athani region of Karnataka’s Belagavi district rows and rows of tractors laden with the year’s sugarcane produce can be seen on the roads rolling towards sugar factories. Missing from the rows of farmers waiting to get their sugarcane produce crushed at the factories are hundreds of farmers whose crops were wiped out by massive floods that occurred in Belagavi and surrounding districts in August this year.

    Nearly 1.7 lakh hectares of agricultural land was wiped out by the floods that hit Belagavi between August 5 and August 15. Read more

    12:44 (IST)05 Dec 2019
    Dy CM Laxman Savadi casts vote in Athani

    Karnataka Deputy CM Laxman Savadi casts vote in Athani constituency, Belegavi.

    Athani (Gen) in the Belgaum district in North Karnataka is part of the Chikkodi Parliamentary constituency.

    Mahesh Iranagouda Kumathalli won this seat for Congress in the 2018 Assembly elections with a margin of 2,331 votes. He is contesting polls from the BJP ticket this time. BJP won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 23,771 votes and in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 21,668 votes.

    12:03 (IST)05 Dec 2019
    17.60% voter turnout as of 11 am: CEO Karnataka

    Estimated voter turnout across 15 constituencies as of 11 am:

    Athani - 23.1%
    Kagwad - 21.34%
    Gokak - 20.45%
    Yellapur - 23.87%
    Hirekerur - 20.03%
    Ranebennur - 19.08%
    Vijayanagar - 20.03%
    Chikkaballapura - 20.78%
    K R Pura - 10.97%
    Yeshwantpur - 13.13%
    Mahalakshmi Layout - 15.71%
    Shivajinagar - 9.2%
    Hoskote - 22.39%
    KR Pete - 20.01%
    Hunsur - 19.12%

    11:57 (IST)05 Dec 2019
    BBMP Commissioner B H Anil Kumar, wife cast vote

    Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Commissioner B H Anil Kumar and his wife casts vote in Mount Carmel College in Shivajinagar constituency. 

    .

    11:31 (IST)05 Dec 2019
    Special arrangements by BBMP help differently-abled, senior-citizen voters

    Bengaluru's local civic body the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has made special arrangements for differently-abled and senior citizens to help them exercise franchise. 

    11:27 (IST)05 Dec 2019
    Karnataka bye-elections: 6.06% voter turnout during the first 2 hours

    An estimated 6.06% of voting took place during the first 2 hours since polling began in 15 assembly constituencies in Karnataka. Hoskote constituency is leading with a voter turnout of 9% and while the lowest was in Shivajinagar with 3.04 percent.

    10:23 (IST)05 Dec 2019
    BJP forced Cong corporator to join party ahead of polls: Dinesh Gundu Rao

    Congress president Dinesh Gundu Rao Thursday accused the BJP of "forcefully taking" BBMP Congress corporator from Samapangirama Nagar in Bengaluru to CM Yediyurappa to announce he joined the saffron party.

    He added, "Scared of losing in Shivajinagar, BJP has been resorting to desperate tactics like this."

    10:00 (IST)05 Dec 2019
    Karnataka bypolls: Gokak BJP candidate Ramesh Jarkiholi casts vote

    Disqualified MLA and BJP candidate from Gokak Ramesh Jarkiholi casts his vote in Gokak. He was dubbed to be "the leader of the disqualified MLAs" by former JD(S) state president and Hunsur BJP candidate A H Vishwanath. 

    09:44 (IST)05 Dec 2019
    Karnataka bye-elections: EVM malfunctions reported at two Polling Booth

    EVM malfunctions reported at booth number 99 in Athani constituency and booth number 49 in Bhuvanahalli, Hoskote constituency.

    09:29 (IST)05 Dec 2019
    Karnataka bye-elections: Total number of 165 candidates are in the fray for bypolls

    A total number of 165 candidates are in the fray for bypolls from all the fifteen constituencies, of which 156 are men and 9 are women. Among the major political parties in the state, while the BJP and the Congress have 15 candidates each in the fray, the number of JD(S) candidates is 12, while the remaining are from smaller parties and independents.

    09:16 (IST)05 Dec 2019
    Voting underway at a polling station for by-poll to Gokak Assembly Constituency

    Voting underway at a polling station for by-poll to Gokak Assembly Constituency. Gokak in Belgaum district, North Karnataka, is part of the Belgaum Parliamentary constituency.

    Jarkiholi Ramesh from Congress won this seat in 2018 with a margin of 14,280. Congress won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 28,005 votes and in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 7,760 votes.

    09:11 (IST)05 Dec 2019
    Karnataka Assembly Bye-elections:37,77,970 voters will exercise their franchise today

    A total of 37,77,970 electors are eligible to cast their votes at 4,185 polling stations in fifteen constituencies going for polls today. There are also 4,711 service voters. Among the eligible electors 19,25,529 are men, 18,52,027 women and 414 others. A total of 79,714 are young voters.

    09:06 (IST)05 Dec 2019
    Karnataka Assembly Bye-elections:BJP candidate from Hunsur AH Vishwanath casts his vote

    BJP candidate from Hunsur AH Vishwanath casts his vote.  Vishwanath won this seat in the 2018 Assembly election with a margin of 8,575 votes from JD(S) party, Congress won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 40,207 votes and Congress won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 15,041 votes.

    08:42 (IST)05 Dec 2019
    Karnataka by-election:BJP candidate from Ranebennur Arun Kumar Guttur casts his vote

    BJP candidate from Ranebennur Assembly constituency, Arun Kumar Guttur casts his vote at a polling station at Kodiyala, Hospet in Ranebennur.

    Ranebennur (Gen) is a constituency in the Haveri district in the Mumbai Karnataka region, and is a part of the Haveri Parliamentary constituency. R Shankar from KPJP won this seat in the 2018 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 4,338 votes. R Shankar is the only rebel not given a ticket by the BJP in the bypolls.

    Congress won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 6,788 votes. BJP won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 2,732 votes. 

    2019 Bypoll Candidates: Krishnappa Koliwad from Indian National Congress, Mallikarjunappa from Janata Dal (Secular),  and Arunkumar Guttur  from BJP. 

    08:37 (IST)05 Dec 2019
    In JD(S) bastion Mahalakshmi Layout, it is defector vs defector

    It is a battle of the turncoats for the Mahalakshmi Layout Assembly bypoll on December 5. Disqualified JD(S) MLA K Gopalaiah, who is now with the BJP, will take on JD(S) candidate Girish K Nashi, who was with the Congress until recently. | READ

    08:34 (IST)05 Dec 2019
    Karnataka by-election: Central security forces deployed in Bengaluru to maintain law and order

    Central security forces are deployed in Bengaluru to maintain law and order and to ensure peaceful polling during the bypolls for the four Assembly constituencies in the city. The four seats going to bypolls are Shivajinagar, KR Puram, Yeswanthpur and Mahalakshmi Layout constituencies in Bengaluru.

    08:23 (IST)05 Dec 2019
    Bengaluru to go dry on account of bypolls

    Bengaluru city will go dry for four days, owing to the bypolls in four constituencies. The Bengaluru city police announced that liquor stores will be closed from 6 pm on December 3 to 12 am of December 5.  | READ

    08:15 (IST)05 Dec 2019
    Karnataka by-election: Tight security in Bengaluru

    Karnataka Bypoll: Bengaluru police have deployed around 2,896 policemen for the election security, apart from seven deputy commissioners of police, 14 additional commissioners of police, 30 inspectors, 68 sub-inspectors, 160 assistant sub-inspectors, 1,666 head constables, home guards, a 10 Central Armed Police Force battalion, a 38 Karnataka State Reserve Police battalion, a 40 City Armed Reserve battalion, four Rapid Action Force battalions and three quick response teams across the city.

    08:10 (IST)05 Dec 2019
    Karnataka Bypoll: 42,500 personnel deployed in Karnataka

    Out of total 42,509 personnel deployed for election management, 19,299 are polling personnel. As many as 11,241 personnel from state police and 2,511 Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) would be on security duty. A total of 884 polling stations have been marked critical and 414 stations will be manned by CAPF. 

    08:06 (IST)05 Dec 2019
    Karnataka bypolls today: BSY confident, but may not have it that easy

    While Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa is telling voters that the four-month-old BJP government in Karnataka will sweep all 15 seats in the Assembly by-elections, scheduled for Thursday, there are indications on the ground that the party may not have it that easy in retaining its majority. | READ

    07:55 (IST)05 Dec 2019
    IMA scam in background as Shivajinagar seat goes to polls

    While 16 of the 17 disqualified MLAs were inducted into the BJP a day after the Supreme Court cleared them to contest the December 5 bypolls, Baig, who is under investigation by the CBI in the multi-crore IMA ponzi scheme scam, was not inducted into the saffron party. | READ

    07:52 (IST)05 Dec 2019
    People queue up at a polling station in Hoskote, to cast their votes

    Karnataka Byelection: People queue up at a polling station in Hoskote, to cast their votes. Hosakote is in the Bengaluru Rural district and is part of the Chikkaballapur Parliamentary constituency. 2019 Bypoll Candidates: MTB Nagraj from BJP and Padmavathi Suresh from Congress.

    MTB Nagaraj, then in Congress, won this seat in 2018 with a margin of 7,597 votes. Congress won this seat in the 2013 Assembly Elections with a margin of 7,139 votes. BJP won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 3,878 votes. 

    07:43 (IST)05 Dec 2019
    Karnataka bypolls: BJP up against some anger in 3 seats of flood-hit Belagavi

    Around the Kagwad and Athani region of Karnataka’s Belagavi district rows and rows of tractors laden with the year’s sugarcane produce can be seen on the roads rolling towards sugar factories. Missing from the rows of farmers waiting to get their sugarcane produce crushed at the factories are hundreds of farmers whose crops were wiped out by massive floods that occurred in Belagavi and surrounding districts in August this year. Nearly 1.7 lakh hectares of agricultural land was wiped out by the floods that hit Belagavi between August 5 and August 15. | READ

    07:38 (IST)05 Dec 2019
    Bypolls to 15 seats in Karnataka: All you need to know

    Here are the constituency-wise details and the previous Assembly election results of the 15 seats. | READ

    karnataka bye-elections live updates: BJP, Congress, JDS bypolls news today Karnataka bye-elections live updates: Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa. The BJP needs to win at least six of the 15 seats in the bye-elections to retain majority.

    Karnataka bye-elections live updates:

    Bypolls to 15 constituencies in Karnataka are scheduled for December 5. The seats fell vacant after 17 Congress-JD(S) alliance MLAs defected and were disqualified. Dates for bypolls to two of the 17 seats — Maski and RR Nagar — are yet to be announced.

    In 13 seats, the BJP has fielded Congress-JD(S) turncoats. The ruling party needs to win at least six of the 15 seats to retain its majority in the 224-member House. Election results will be out on December 9.

    The Karnataka government has declared a holiday for all government offices, schools and colleges on December 5 in view of the bypolls to the 15 Assembly constituencies. The holiday will be applicable only in the constituencies going for bypolls. Employees who are registered as voters in any of the poll-bound constituencies can avail of paid leave on December 5.

    There are 56 candidates are in the fray for four constituencies in Bengaluru. Here are the constituency-wise details and the previous Assembly election results of the 15 seats.

    READ: Bypolls to 15 seats in Karnataka: All you need to know

    The Congress hopes to retain the Krishnarajapura (KR Pura) Assembly constituency, a seat it held for two terms since 2013 until its sitting MLA Basavaraj Byrathi joined the BJP earlier this year.

    READ: Top Congress, BJP leaders descend upon KR Pura ahead of high-stakes contest

    With seven-time MLA R Roshan Baig missing in the fray from Shivajinagar for the first time in over three decades, the constituency in Bengaluru is all set to witness a tight contest this time around.

    READ | Civic woes, IMA scam impact hold the key in Shivajinagar

