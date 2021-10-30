scorecardresearch
Saturday, October 30, 2021
Karnataka News Live Updates: Puneeth Rajkumar’s state funeral today; Voting under way in Hanagal, Sindgi assembly seats

Karnataka bypolls Live Updates: In Haveri, the BJP fielded Shivaraj Sajjanar against the Congress' Srinivas Mane. Meanwhile in the Sindgi seat, BJP's Ramesh Bhusanur is up against the Congress' Ashok Managuli.

By: Express Web Desk | Bengaluru, New Delhi |
Updated: October 30, 2021 9:17:02 am
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai pays his last respects to Puneeth Rajkumar.

Karnataka bypolls Live Updates: Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai has announced a state funeral for Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar on Saturday, a day after he passed away from a heart attack.

Puneeth Rajkumar (46) developed chest pain in the morning and visited his family doctor for an ECG. Following the ECG, he was asked to rush to the hospital. He arrived at Vikram Hospital in a serious condition around 11:30 am, Dr Ranganath Nayak of Vikram Hospital said.

In a tweet, the Chief Minister said, “The death of renowned Kannada film star Shri Puneeth Rajkumar due to a heart attack has caused me deep sadness. The death of Appu, who is much loved by Kannadigas, is a major loss for Kannada and Karnataka. May God rest his soul rest in peace. I pray for strength for his fans to bear this grief.”

In other news, voting is underway for two Assembly seats in Hanagal and Sindgi constituencies. The ongoing election is widely being seen as a prestige issue and the first electoral test for the new BJP Chief Minister, Basavaraj Bommai, who replaced veteran leader B S Yediyurappa on July 28.

In Haveri, the BJP has fielded district president Shivaraj Sajjanar, a long-term party worker. On the other hand, Congress fielded Srinivas Mane, who lost the 2018 state election to C M Udasi by a narrow margin of 6,000 votes. 

In the Sindgi seat, BJP has fielded its MLA from the 2008-2013 period, Ramesh Bhusanur. Congress has fielded Ashok Managuli, the son of the JDS MLA M C Managuli who died in January this year. JDS has fielded a female, minority candidate Naziya Angadi. 

Karnataka bypolls Live Updates: Voting under way in Hangal, Sindgi assembly seats; Puneeth Rajkumar's state funeral today. Follow this space for the latest Karnataka news

09:17 (IST)30 Oct 2021
Fans line up at Kanteerava Stadium to pay respects to Puneeth Rajkumar

Scores of fans continued to line up at Bengaluru's Kanteerava Stadium, where late Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar's mortal remains have been displayed for public viewing. 

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai was present at the stadium on Friday evening, along with several other eminent personalities.

09:04 (IST)30 Oct 2021
Kannada star Puneeth Rajkumar to be cremated with state honours

Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar will be cremated with state honours on Saturday, Manjunatha Prasad, the Principal Secretary to Karnataka Chief Minister announced on Friday, reports news agency ANI.

Puneeth Rajkumar (46) developed chest pain in the morning and visited his family doctor for an ECG. Following the ECG, he was asked to rush to the hospital. He arrived at Vikram Hospital in a serious condition around 11:30 am, Dr Ranganath Nayak of Vikram Hospital said.

08:45 (IST)30 Oct 2021
Karnataka bypolls: Who are the main candidates?

Here the bye-elections will take place in Hanagal and Sindgi constituencies. The upcoming election is widely being seen as a prestige issue and the first electoral test for the new BJP Chief Minister, Basavaraj Bommai, who replaced veteran leader B S Yediyurappa on July 28.

In fact, one of the seats, Hanagal, falls in Haveri district, which is the CM’s home district. This seat fell vacant following the death of former BJP MLA C M Udasi. The bypoll to the Sindgi seat was necessitated after the death of former Janata Dal Secular candidate from the seat M C Managuli. 

In Haveri, the BJP has fielded district president Shivaraj Sajjanar, a long-term party worker. On the other hand, Congress fielded Srinivas Mane, who lost the 2018 state election to C M Udasi by a narrow margin of 6,000 votes. 

In the Sindgi seat, BJP has fielded its MLA from the 2008-2013 period, Ramesh Bhusanur. Congress has fielded Ashok Managuli, the son of the JDS MLA M C Managuli who died in January this year. JDS has fielded a female, minority candidate Naziya Angadi. 

Karnataka bypolls Live Updates: Voting underway in Hanagal and Sindgi constituencies.

Explained: Why are the Karnataka bypolls a prestige issue for CM Basavaraj Bommai

With BJP making a crucial change in Karnataka by replacing senior party leader and former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa to induct Basavaraj Bommai into the role, the upcoming bypolls to the Hanagal and Haveri districts got a lot more interesting.

One of the seats, Hanagal, falls in Haveri district, which is the CM’s home district and after Bommai’s elevation to the post, the bypolls are also an electoral test for him.

The polls are to be held on October 30 and the results will be announced on November 1.

Why have the October 30 bypolls to the two assembly seats in Karnataka gained significance?

Two assembly seats in Karnataka — Hanagal in the Haveri district and Sindgi in Vijayapura district in north Karnataka — will go to the polls on October 30. Although bypolls are usually known to be favourable for parties that are in power, the upcoming election gained significance as it is the first electoral test for the new BJP Chief Minister, Basavaraj Bommai, who replaced veteran leader B S Yediyurappa on July 28.

Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar passes away, tight security across Bengaluru and Karnataka

Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar Friday passed away at Vikram Hospital in Bengaluru after suffering a heart attack, confirmed Karnataka Chief minister Basavaraj Bommai in a tweet in the afternoon.

Puneeth Rajkumar (46) developed chest pain in the morning and visited his family doctor for an ECG. Following the ECG, he was asked to rush to the hospital. He arrived at Vikram Hospital in a serious condition around 11:30 am, Dr Ranganath Nayak of Vikram Hospital said.

In a tweet, the Chief Minister said, “The death of renowned Kannada film star Shri Puneeth Rajkumar due to a heart attack has caused me deep sadness. The death of Appu, who is much loved by Kannadigas, is a major loss for Kannada and Karnataka. May God rest his soul rest in peace. I pray for strength for his fans to bear this grief.”

 

