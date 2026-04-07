Davanagere South and Bagalkot bypolls put Karnataka’s Congress and BJP to the test

The bypolls to the Davangere South and Bagalkot Assembly constituencies will be held on April 9. (File Photo)

The Davanagere South and Bagalkot constituencies in Karnataka go to polls on April 9, with results unlikely to affect the state government, but the campaign has laid bare the challenges facing both the Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Elections are being held at these constituencies following the demise of Congress legislators Shamanur Shivashankarappa and H Y Meti.

Notably, ruling parties of the state have secured a majority of wins in bypolls held through the years. In the 2024 bypoll, Congress won all three seats.

Leader of Opposition R Ashok said Tuesday that the election was a contest between the rich and the poor. “While the BJP has fielded an ordinary person at Davanagere South, Congress has fielded an influential person,” Ashok said, adding the situation was the same at Bagalkot.