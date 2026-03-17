Karnataka bypolls: Congress, BJP weigh family legacy and caste math in Bagalkot, Davanagere South

Speculations are rife that the Congress could field family members of the deceased legislators, while the Karnataka BJP is learnt to have submitted its recommendations to its high command. (File)

Ahead of the announcement of candidates for the Karnataka bypolls scheduled for April 9, lobbying has intensified among aspirants from the Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Elections are being held in the Davanagere South and Bagalkot Assembly constituencies following the deaths of two senior Congress legislators, Shamanuru Shivashankarappa and H Y Meti.

Speculations are rife that the Congress could field family members of the deceased legislators, while the Karnataka BJP is learnt to have submitted its recommendations to its high command.

Shivashankarappa had represented Davanagere South since its formation in 2008. The veteran’s demise had led to demands from Muslim leaders to field a member of the community, as they form a sizeable voter base in the segment. As a result, MLC Abdul Jabbar is being considered a frontrunner for the post.