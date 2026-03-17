Karnataka bypolls: Congress, BJP weigh family legacy and caste math in Bagalkot, Davanagere South

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Ahead of the announcement of candidates for the Karnataka bypolls scheduled for April 9, lobbying has intensified among aspirants from the Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Elections are being held in the Davanagere South and Bagalkot Assembly constituencies following the deaths of two senior Congress legislators, Shamanuru Shivashankarappa and H Y Meti.
Speculations are rife that the Congress could field family members of the deceased legislators, while the Karnataka BJP is learnt to have submitted its recommendations to its high command.
Shivashankarappa had represented Davanagere South since its formation in 2008. The veteran’s demise had led to demands from Muslim leaders to field a member of the community, as they form a sizeable voter base in the segment. As a result, MLC Abdul Jabbar is being considered a frontrunner for the post.
Despite this, insiders say that state Congress could field a member of Shivashankarappa’s family.
“Son of Karnataka Mines and Geology minister S S Mallikarjun and Lok Sabha MP Dr Prabha Mallikarjun, Samarth Shamanur, tops the list,” said a Congress leader, noting that any candidate chosen by the party would require ‘blessings’ from the powerful Shamanur family.
For the BJP, the constituency has posed a problem of plenty, along with bickering between two factions over the candidate choice. Among the names doing the rounds are Yashwanthrao Jadhav, who lost the 2023 polls to Shivashankarappa, B G Ajaykumar, considered a BJP state president B Y Vijayendra loyalist, Srinivas D, and others. According to BJP sources, the number of aspirants was 11.
However, following the recent state BJP core committee meeting, the party has decided to pick a surprise candidate in G B Vinay Kumar. He had lobbied extensively for the MP ticket from the Chitradurga Lok Sabha constituency and finally contested as an Independent. He recently announced that he would contest from any party that fielded him. Top BJP leaders said Vinay Kumar could be the final pick.
“One of the main reasons for picking Vinay Kumar is to ensure diversity. Three of the party’s recent picks from the MLC polls are from the Lingayat constituency. Even the Bagalkot candidate is from the community. So, fielding Vinay Kumar, who is Kuruba, will ensure OBC representation among party candidate picks,” a senior BJP legislator told The Indian Express.
For the Bagalkot seat vacated due to Meti’s demise in November 2025, the BJP is expected to pick three-time MLA Veeranna Charantimath. “Though many are unhappy about Charantimath, the party is expected to pick him due to the vote base he enjoys,” according to BJP sources.
Charantimath lost by around 5,900 votes in 2023. He is expected to trump BJP MLC Prahlad Pujar, who had also approached senior party leaders, urging them to nominate him as the party candidate.
The Congress pick is expected to be a member of the Meti family. One of his two sons is expected to be fielded as a candidate, sources said.
While the last date for filing of nominations is March 23, the last date for withdrawal of nomination is March 26. Last date for filing nominations is March 23.
The counting of votes will be held on May 4.
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