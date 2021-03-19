Karnataka bypolls: Congress announces two candidates, JD(S) one; BJP yet to finalise

As per the EC schedule, nominations could be filed till March 30 while the last date for withdrawal of candidatures is April 3.

The Congress Party Thursday announced candidates for the upcoming assembly bypolls to two seats in Karnataka while the Janata Dal (Secular) has so far announced a candidate for one seat. The ruling BJP is yet to finalise candidates. Party General Secretary Arun Singh is holding meetings in the city and an announcement is likely soon.

By-elections to Basavakalyan (in Bidar) and Maski (in Raichur) ­is scheduled to be held on April 17, while the same for Sindagi is yet to be announced.

While Congress picked Mallamma, wife of the late MLA B Narayan Rao at Basavakalayan, Basavanagoud R. Turvihal was picked as the party candidate for Maski constituency. Turvihal had quit BJP to join Congress recently.

In 2018, Turvihal had lost to the then Congress candidate Prathapgouda Patil by a thin margin. Bypolls were necessitated at Maski after Patil switched loyalties in 2019. Further, the party high command also announced Ashok Managuli — son of former JD(S) MLA late MC Managoli — as the candidate for Sindagi constituency.

JD(S) leader and former Karnataka CM H D Kumaraswamy, meanwhile, announced the party will contest the bypolls, ending speculation about his party’s decision. Earlier, party supremo H D Deve Gowda had stated his party will not contest by-elections to the Belgaum Lok Sabha seat as well as Basavakalyan, Sindagi and Maski Assembly seats.

While JD(S) has fielded former Congress leader Syed Yasrab Ali Qadri in Basavakalyan, Kumaraswamy said their candidate for Maski would be announced in a day or two.

Candidates to Belgaum Lok Sabha constituency, where bypolls are necessitated following the death of former MoS Railways Suresh Angadi, are yet to be announced by the major political parties in Karnataka.

Counting will take place on May 2, the same day results of the elections in West Bengal, Kerala, Assam, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry will be declared. As per the EC schedule, nominations can be filed till March 30 while the last date for withdrawal of candidatures is April 3.