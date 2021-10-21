Karnataka bypolls: Congress accuses BJP of distributing Rs 2,000 per vote

Former chief minister of Karnataka and senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah Thursday accused BJP of distributing Rs 2,000 to each voter in the bypoll-bound Sindagi and Hangal assembly constituencies.

“As far as I know, a lot of money is being spent. According to information, Rs 2,000 is being paid per vote,” Siddaramaiah said.

State Congress President D K Shivakumar also alleged that the ruling BJP is distributing Rs 2,000 per vote.

Hitting out at Congress leaders for the allegation, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai accused the Congress of having indulged in such activities and claimed that love and trust of the people was BJP’s strength to win the elections.

“We have seen D K Shivakumar’s experience with sacks (of money) during the bypolls to Kundgol, Gundlupet and Nanjangud. He is now trying to put that allegation on us,” Bommai said.

The two assembly constituencies in Karnataka, which have had no elected representatives for several months on account of the deaths of MLAs, will go to polls on October 30.

The bypolls will be held for the Hanagal constituency in Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s home district of Haveri and in Sindgi constituency in the Bijapur region of the state.

The Hanagal bypoll was necessitated by the death of veteran BJP leader C M Udasi, Bommai’s mentor, while the Sindgi bypoll was necessitated by the death of veteran JDS leader M C Managuli.

The result of the bypolls will be declared on November 2.