Karnataka bypolls: BJP announces candidates, Suresh Anagadi’s wife to contest from Belgaum

Ending speculations regarding its delayed candidate list, the ruling BJP in Karnataka Thursday evening announced candidates for all three segments of the upcoming bypolls.

In a surprise pick, Mangala Suresh, wife of late former Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi, was given a party ticket at the Belgaum Lok Sabha segment. The move, however, has raised eyebrows within the party as it went against the party’s “anti-dynasty” stand. During the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Tejaswini Ananthkumar, wife of late former Union minister Ananthkumar, was denied a ticket in Bangalore South when the party cited this as the reason.

Further, the BJP has deployed Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar as the in-charge to oversee election-related activities at the segment with Ramesh Jarkiholi, the otherwise go-to person in the north Karnataka district, finding himself embroiled in the ongoing sex-for-job CD controversy. Shettar is also related to the Angadi family as his son is married to Angadi’s daughter.

Pratapgouda Patil will be the BJP candidate for Maski assembly segment in Raichur district. Patil was the expected pick as he gravitated to BJP from being an MLA at the same segment as a Congressman till 2019. Interestingly, his key competitor, fielded by Congress, is Basavanagoud R. Turvihal. Turvihal was the BJP candidate in 2018 when he lost to Patil by a thin margin.

Meanwhile, Sharanu Salagar was picked as the BJP candidate at Basavakalyan assembly constituency in Bidar district. Salagar is a Lingayat youth leader from neighbouring Kalaburagi district but is expected to have a stronghold among the party cadre locally. JD(S) has fielded former Congress leader Syed Yasrab Ali Qadri in Basavakalyan.

In Andhra Pradesh, former Karnataka Chief Secretary K Ratna Prabha was picked as the BJP candidate for the bye-elections to the Tirupati parliamentary constituency. The 1981-batch IAS officer had served as Deputy Commissioner of several districts in Karnataka and as the secretary of key departments as well.

Polls to these segments are scheduled to be held on April 17. The Election Commission of India announced earlier this month that counting will take place on May 2, the same day results of the elections in West Bengal, Kerala, Assam, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry will be declared.