Karnataka bypolls: ‘Congress worker’ booked for distributing money in Bagalkot; polling peaceful

In the video, people are seen rushing towards a man in a pink shirt. (Screengrab from video)

The bypolls for the Bagalkot and Davanagere South Assembly constituencies in Karnataka were largely uneventful on Thursday, except for a viral video showing an alleged Congress worker distributing money among voters in Bagalkot during the polls.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) took cognisance of the video.

A statement by the ECI said “the matter has been inquired immediately and an FIR has been registered in Navanagar Police Station, Bagalkot…”

In the video, people are seen rushing towards a man in a pink shirt.

Portions of another video shot at Vambay Colony, Bagalkot, show people surrounding a car for money and running behind it as it moves ahead. Other videos of money being distributed also surfaced.