Karnataka bypolls: ‘Congress worker’ booked for distributing money in Bagalkot; polling peaceful

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The bypolls for the Bagalkot and Davanagere South Assembly constituencies in Karnataka were largely uneventful on Thursday, except for a viral video showing an alleged Congress worker distributing money among voters in Bagalkot during the polls.
The Election Commission of India (ECI) took cognisance of the video.
A statement by the ECI said “the matter has been inquired immediately and an FIR has been registered in Navanagar Police Station, Bagalkot…”
In the video, people are seen rushing towards a man in a pink shirt.
Portions of another video shot at Vambay Colony, Bagalkot, show people surrounding a car for money and running behind it as it moves ahead. Other videos of money being distributed also surfaced.
The FIR names Jaffar Beffari, stating he was seen distributing money at around 1 pm.
Both constituencies recorded brisk polling despite soaring temperatures. As of 5 pm, Bagalkot recorded a 65.68 per cent turnout, while Davanagere South recorded 63.04 per cent. In the 2023 Assembly polls, turnout in Bagalkot was 75.9 per cent and Davanagere South saw 89.48 per cent turnout.
The bypolls were necessitated by the demise of MLAs Shamanur Shivashankarappa and H Y Meti, both from the Congress. In Davanagere South, Shivashankarappa’s grandson Samarth Mallikarjun is up against the BJP’s Srinivas T Dasakariappa. In Bagalkot, Meti’s son Umesh Meti is contesting against three-time MLA Veeranna Charantimath of the BJP.
Both the ruling Congress and the opposition BJP campaigned aggressively to secure victories. Past results show that the party ruling the state is the favourite to win bypolls.
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