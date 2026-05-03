Karnataka bypoll results: BJP eyes upset amid ‘anti-party’ activity allegations in Congress

Although the Congress considered action against Housing Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan over "anti-party activities'', it stopped short, fearing reprisal from the minority community. (File Photo)

As votes polled in the two Assembly bypolls in Karnataka will be counted on Monday, the results will come under scrutiny in light of allegations of “anti-party” activities in the Congress, though the contests will have no impact on its Government.

Bypolls were held for the Davanagere South and Bagalkot seats on April 9, following the demise of Congress legislators Shamanur Shivashankarappa and H Y Meti.

Congress fielded relatives of the deceased MLAs in both segments: Shivashankarappa’s grandson Samarth Mallikarjun in Davanagere South and Meti’s son Umesh Meti in Bagalkot.

The BJP fielded first-time candidate Srinivas T Dasakariyappa in Davanagere South and three-time MLA Veeranna Charantimath in Bagalkot.