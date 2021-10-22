Karnataka Bypoll: Joined BJP, became CM only because of Yediyurappa, says Bommai

Giving credits to former chief minister B S Yediyurappa, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday said that he joined the BJP and became CM of the state only because of Yeddiyurappa.

During the bypoll campaign in Hanagal Bommai said, “Yediyurappa is our leader. He and C M Udasi’s developmental thinking serves as an inspiration to young people. When Congress stopped the water supply and levied the water tax, C M Udasi fought against it and stood with the farmers. We need to honour their developmental works.”

Bommai, along with Yediyurappa, campaigned at Hanagal for bypoll to the constituency scheduled to be held on October 30. “B S Yediyurappa introduced many schemes such as Bhagyalaksmi schemes, bicycle schemes. Schemes introduced by Congress never reached the beneficiaries,” he attacked the opposition Congress party.

Bommai further accused former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah of misleading people by saying that 17 lakh houses were built for the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) during his tenure.

“Siddaramaiah has given a statement that he gave away 17 lakh houses when he was the chief minister. The fact is that he had only sanctioned 15 lakh houses on paper whereas he should have allocated funds too,” Bommai added.

Bommai was in Hanagal, his home district, to campaign for the BJP candidate Shivaraj Sajjanar contesting the Hanagal assembly bypoll. The Chief Minister said he has sanctioned four lakh houses in rural areas and one lakh in the urban areas since he took over and now the process to identify the beneficiaries has begun.

Meanwhile, Siddaramaiah challenged Bommai to come for a debate in public on the issue of the development of Hanagal and questioned his ability to be the Chief Minister of the state.

“The Nellur lake bund got damaged in 2018. If the tank bund could not be repaired in the past four years, then the people of this region will decide whether you are capable or incapable of becoming chief minister,” Siddaramaiah said during an election rally in Hanagal.

“I call upon Bommai to come for a debate in front of people what we have done under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme,” the former chief minister Siddaramaiah said.

The Hanagal bypoll was necessitated by the death of veteran BJP leader C M Udasi, Bommai’s mentor. The result of the bypolls will be declared on November 2.