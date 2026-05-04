Karnataka bypoll: Cong wins both seats despite initial scare in Davanagere South

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s Congress party sweeps the Karnataka bypolls, winning both Bagalkot and Davanagere South seats, despite a close early challenge from the BJP in the latter. (Source: X/Siddaramaiah)

After an initial scare in one of the seats, the Congress party on Monday won both the Karnataka Assembly seats which went to a bypoll on April 9.

The Congress candidate from the Bagalkot constituency, Umesh Meti, won by a margin of 22,332 votes against BJP’s Veeranna Charantimath. In the Davanagere South constituency, after an initial scare, Congress party’s Samarth Mallikarjuna defeated BJP’s Shrinivasa Dasakariyappa with a close margin of 5708 votes.

In Davanagere South, the BJP had secured a lead of over 5,000 votes in the first seven rounds of counting, but the results ultimately swung in favour of the Congress in the rest of the rounds.