Karnataka bypoll: Cong wins both seats despite initial scare in Davanagere South

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After an initial scare in one of the seats, the Congress party on Monday won both the Karnataka Assembly seats which went to a bypoll on April 9.
The Congress candidate from the Bagalkot constituency, Umesh Meti, won by a margin of 22,332 votes against BJP’s Veeranna Charantimath. In the Davanagere South constituency, after an initial scare, Congress party’s Samarth Mallikarjuna defeated BJP’s Shrinivasa Dasakariyappa with a close margin of 5708 votes.
In Davanagere South, the BJP had secured a lead of over 5,000 votes in the first seven rounds of counting, but the results ultimately swung in favour of the Congress in the rest of the rounds.
That Social Democratic Party of India candidate Afsar Kodlipete polled close to 19,000 votes here reflected the anger Congress faced among Muslim voters. In the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, SDPI had polled over 1,100 votes here.
The disgruntlement among a section of Muslim leaders of the Congress over the party picking 27-year-old Samarth, a third-generation politician of the Shamanur Shivashankarappa family, appears to have a bearing on the results. The leaders had sought a ticket for a Muslim candidate, since over a third of the electorate in Davanagere South belong to the community. The disagreement subsequently resulted in allegations of ‘anti-party activity’ and action against Congress MLCs Abdul Jabbar and Naseer Ahmed.
Trouble over counting
The vote counting at Davanagere South also faced two issues. First, authorities misplaced the keys of a strong room where the EVMs were stored, and the locks had to be broken to access the ballots in the morning. Second, three EVMs here also faced technical issues at the end of the counting, after which officials decided to count the Voter Verifiable Paper Trail (VVPAT) slips. Since these three machines recorded votes were less than Samarth’s lead, the Congress party had already started the celebrations here.
Speaking to reporters, Karnataka Deputy CM and state Congress chief DK Shivakumar said the party had expected a better margin in Davanagere South. “In Bagalkot, our margin was less in 2023, and we have won there by a huge margin this time,” he added.
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