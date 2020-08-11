‘Her presence is important’: Karnataka businessman installs late wife’s statue in their ‘dream home’

scorecardresearch
Tuesday, August 11, 2020
On August 8, the guests who attended the housewarming ceremony of Srinivas Murthy were surprised to see a statue of Madhavi, his late wife, in the drawing-room of the new house.

Written by Darshan Devaiah BP | Karnataka, Koppal | Published: August 11, 2020 1:32:28 pm
karnataka businessman, late wife statue, life sized statuesSrinivas Murthy with the life-size silicon statue of his late wife, Madhavi, at the housewarming of his new home.

Srinivas Murthy, a businessman from Koppal district in Karnataka installed a life-size statue of his late wife who died in a car crash in 2017, at his newly-constructed home.

On August 8, the guests who attended the housewarming ceremony of Murthy were surprised to see a statue of Madhavi, his late wife, in the drawing-room of the.

Madhavi died in a car accident while travelling to Tirupati with their two daughters near Kolar district from Bengaluru. While Madhavi died on the spot, the two girls sustained minor injuries.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, Murthy said, “The house which was constructed is my wife’s plan and it was her dream to construct a house. But unfortunately, she passed away in a car accident.”

“Madhavi was involved in the planning of the new house. After three years, I was missing her during the housewarming ceremony. Hence I thought her presence is important to our family and this house,” he added.

Guests look at the life-sized statue at the housewarming.

In his quest to mark Madhavi’s presence in the new house, Murthy visited various photo studios to make a beautiful photo frame of his wife. After a few months, he got introduced to Gombe Mane, popular toymakers in Bengaluru city.

“I met Mahesh Rangannadavaru, an architect who introduced me to the silicon wax statues, which was a very impressive idea. I gave an order and also gave my wife’s photos and finally, I got this realistic statue,” Murthy said.

