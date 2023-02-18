Karnataka: Businessman found dead, 2 doctors held for murder

Days after a 53-year-old businessman went missing from Gokak town in Belagavi district, police have found that two doctors had allegedly killed him over a financial dispute.

The victim has been identified as Rajesh Zawar and the accused are Dr Sachin Shankar Shiragave (36), Dr Shivanand Patil (28) and Shapath (25), a mechanic. Police suspect around 5-6 persons are involved in the murder.

On February 11, Rajesh’s wife Neeta Zawar had filed a missing complaint, saying her husband had gone out the previous day around 8.30 pm, but never returned home.

The police found Rajesh’s car near a private hospital where Dr Sachin worked.

Investigations revealed that Dr Sachin had taken a Rs 70 lakh loan from Rajesh and there were some differences over repayment.

The police found that Dr Sachin was active in the places where Rajesh’s mobile phone was active. After being taken into custody, Dr Sachin reportedly confessed to the murder.

Dr Shivanand Patil, a BAMS doctor, had reportedly brought a bag to dispose of the body into a canal. A massive hunt for the body was carried out for at least three days by about 350 police personnel and it was found 8-10 km away from the place where it was disposed of.