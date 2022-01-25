Karnataka: Businessman arrested for kidnapping sister-in-law for second time

The Bengaluru police on Monday arrested a 32-year-old businessman for allegedly kidnapping his 20-year-old sister-in-law after she had refused to continue her alleged affair with him or marry him. Incidentally, he had kidnapped the woman once previously too.

The arrested are identified as Devaraj, a Tumakuru native, and his associates Naveen and Kumar. The trio on Saturday kidnapped Devaraj’s sister-in-law around 11 pm when she was returning from work with a friend on a two-wheeler. The accused came in a car and assaulted the woman’s friend and kidnapped her.

The police traced the accused and rescued the woman on Sunday afternoon.

The police said that Devaraj had married the woman’s elder sister a year ago. She later came to know that he was in a relationship with his sister and kept a distance from him. The police said she had also filed a harassment complaint against Devaraj stating that he was demanding dowry. After watching her elder sister’s situation, the woman also distanced from Devaraj, said the police.

While Devaraj continued to pester his sister-in-law, she never agreed to live with him and in August, he kidnapped her when she was coming from college in Hebbur. The police arrested Devaraj then also and he came out on bail later. Devaraj threatened the woman’s father too, said the police.

The woman later shifted to Bengaluru three months ago and was working as an assistant in a supermarket. She lived in her relatives’ place, said the police.

Devaraj and the other two accused were handed over to judicial custody, the police said.