Karnataka: 8 dead, 25 injured in early morning collision between bus and truck

Three days after a major accident in the Hubballi Dharwad region where nine people died, in yet another road accident, at least eight people were killed and 25 others were injured in a collision involving a truck and a private bus in Karnataka’s Hubballi Dharwad district in the early hours of Tuesday.

The incident took place in the outskirts of Hubballi around 12.45 am on the Pune-Bengaluru National Highway. According to sources, the bus was heading from Kolhapur to Bengaluru and the truck was moving towards Hubballi when the incident took place.

Hubballi north traffic police said they are yet to ascertain the identities of the victims and the injured are being treated at the KIMS hospital.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

Tuesday’s accident took place on the same stretch where 11 people had died in January last year. Friends from school days who were heading for a Goa trip when their mini bus collided with a sand laden tipper leading to their death.

On Saturday, nine persons, including four children, died after the MUV they were traveling in rammed into a tree in the early hours of Saturday.