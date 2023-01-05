After viral video showed students travelling on footboard, KSRTC says it will deploy additional buses

After a video of several college students standing on the footboard and clinging on to a Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus in Chikkabalapur went viral on Twitter, the corporation Thursday said it will deploy additional buses and increase the number of trips to facilitate the students.

KSRTC chairman Anbukumar attributed the shortage of buses on the Chikkabalapura “student route” to the diversion of around 400 buses for the Melmaravathur pilgrimage trip in Tamil Nadu. In addition, to address the bus shortage, KSRTC will induct 650 buses by March this year, said Anbukumar.

Anbukumar, said, “Since the last four years, KSRTC has not purchased any new buses. This has led to a shortage of buses across the state.”

“College students from rural parts of Karnataka, especially those residing in areas like Chikkabalapura, Kolar and neighbouring villages, have been complaining about lack of availability of KSRTC buses in the villages, which is hampering their education on a regular basis,” he said. Anbukumar also added that more buses will be diverted to Kolar district as well, following complaints from students about lack of bus services.

Chetan Kumar, a student of the BGS Polytechnic College in Chikkabalapura, said travelling from Bengaluru to the college is a hassle because the KSRTC buses rarely stop to pick up passengers. “Although we manage to go to college in the morning, returning to Bengaluru is a hassle. We have to wait for hours to catch a bus while returning. We wait for the buses from the evening but reach home very late, sometimes around 9 pm,” said Kumar.

Prasanna Kumar, vice president of National Student Union of India, Chikkabalapur district, said, “The KSRTC buses to taluks like Chintamani, Bagepalli, Sidlaghata have reduced by 50 per cent compared to the pre-pandemic days. A lot of students from these taluks travel to Bengaluru to attend college. When we flagged this issue, the KSRTC officials said that there are no passengers on this route and thus they don’t ply many buses on this stretch. Despite raising this issue for months, no transport official or government official has taken any action.”

Kumar also added that because of the lack of availability of KSRTC buses, multiple students board a single bus and risk their lives by travelling on the footboard of the buses.

Meanwhile, in Kolar district, Narendra M, a student from Srinivaspura who travels to Bengaluru, said nearly 700-900 students wait at the Srinivaspura bus stand to board the KSRTC buses.

“Sometimes, KSRTC buses reach the Srinivaspura bus stand at 10 am or 11.30 am, which eats up most of our morning class hours. There are hundreds of people waiting to board the buses. Moreover, the conductor allows only passengers who purchase tickets to board the bus. Students who use the student passes are not allowed to board the bus,” said Narendra.