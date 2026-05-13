Buses to go off the roads in Karnataka from May 20 as unions announce second strike in 3 months

All employees of the four transport corporations are expected to join the strike. (File Photo)

Public transport is expected to take a hit across Karnataka from May 20 as the joint action committee (JAC) of trade unions associated with the four road transport corporations on Wednesday an indefinite protest announced on Wednesday.

The unions are unhappy with the 12.5 per cent wage hike the government announced for the employees of the state road transport corporations on Tuesday. The JAC demands a 25 per cent wage hike, effective from January 1, 2024.

The current wage hike will be applicable from April 1, 2025.

“All employees of the four transport corporations will participate, and buses will not ply,” B Jayadevaraje Urs, secretary-general of the Akhila Karnataka State Road Transport Employees’ Federation, told a news conference.