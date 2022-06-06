Karnataka: Bus service to Hubballi airport resumes after public demand

The North-Western Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NWKRTC) restarted its bus service from Hubballi’s central bus terminus to the Hubballi airport following public demand.

According to NWKRTC officials, the transport corporation has resumed the services of a 37-seater minibus which takes 25-30 minutes to reach the airport. The bus fare from the central bus terminus to the Hubballi airport is Rs 25 and the service to the airport will run from 6 am to 9.30 pm daily.

Officials said that the NWKRTC had stopped the airport bus service in 2018 due to poor response. “Now, many people are demanding that the service be resumed so that it will help the staff members who are working at the airport. It will also enable members of the public to travel to the airport,” officials said.

“After seeing the public response, a decision will be taken in the coming days regarding increasing bus services on this route,” the official added.