After milk and curd, Karnataka to hike bus fares starting November 5

Days after raising milk and curd prices across Karnataka, the state government will hike bus fares across state-run transport corporations effective November 5. Transport Minister Byrathi Suresh confirmed on Sunday that the fare revision would proceed, with the exact increase to be finalised after a meeting on November 4.

Suresh said the state cabinet recently deliberated on the revision and tasked Chief Minister D K Shivakumar and the transport department with making the final decision. The state transport department will meet with officials from all four state corporations on November 4 to determine the revised rate structure, which is scheduled to roll out the following day.