Karnataka may hike bus fares as Shivakumar says ‘KSRTC should also survive’

Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has indicated that a hike in bus fares is under consideration because of rising fuel prices, but that any decision will be made with the people’s interests in mind.

“The difference in diesel prices between private and corporation depots is around Rs 40. This is a shocking number. It was decided earlier that if the price of diesel increases, ticket prices should increase. This should be reviewed again,” Shivakumar said following a Cabinet meeting on Saturday.

The Karnataka State Transport Corporation (KSRTC), which is offering government-subsidised free travel for women and is set to offer it to male students with bus passes—as announced by Shivakumar after taking over as the chief minister on June 3—is under additional financial pressure because of rising fuel prices.