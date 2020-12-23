Karnataka: Bus carrying election officials collides with truck in Vijayapura, 20 injured

The collision took place in Muddebihal town on Tuesday evening while the officials were returning from Geddelamari after the first phase of gram panchayat polls (Representational)

As many as 20 people, including election officials returning after first phase of gram panchayat polls, were injured in Karnataka’s Vijayapura district after the bus they were travelling in collided with a truck.

Vijayapura Deputy Commissioner P Sunil Kumar told indianexpress.com that the collision took place in Muddebihal town on Tuesday evening while the officials were returning from Geddelamari after the first phase of gram panchayat polls.

“The driver of the bus sustained major injuries, including fractures on his leg. He has been admitted to a hospital in Bagalkote and is fast recovering. The remaining polling staff who suffered minor injuries were discharged a few hours after receiving first aid and basic treatment,” Kumar said.

A senior police officer said immediate action was taken to move the ballot boxes to the demustering centre. “On realising the bus was carrying officials on election duty, the sealed ballot boxes were immediately moved to the demustering centre. While 10 of the injured were shifted to the taluk hospital, others were referred to nearby hospitals. All are out of danger now,” the police officer said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Bangalore News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd