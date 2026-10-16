4 killed, 14 injured as bus headed to Kerala collides with lorry near Mysuru

At least four people were killed and 14 others were injured after a private sleeper bus headed to Kerala collided head-on with a goods lorry near Periyapatna in Karnataka’s Mysuru district early Friday.

The accident occurred around 3.45 am when the Kaveri sleeper bus, travelling from Bengaluru to Kozhikode, collided with a lorry coming from the opposite direction, according to preliminary investigation.

Two victims have been identified as Aftab and Sreejesh, both from Kerala. The identity of the other two victims is yet to be established. The deceased are believed to include the bus driver and cleaner, though this is yet to be officially confirmed.