4 killed, 14 injured as bus headed to Kerala collides with lorry near Mysuru

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The accident occurred around 3.45 am near Periyapatna. The bus was travelling from Bengaluru to Kozhikode, and two of the victims are from Kerala.

Written by: Atiya Firdos
1 min readBengaluruUpdated: Oct 16, 2026 11:17 AM IST
Karnataka Kerala bus accident MysuruThe private sleeper bus from Bengaluru to Kozhikode collided with a lorry coming from the opposite direction. The front portion of the bus was damaged in the accident. (Photo: Special arrangement)
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At least four people were killed and 14 others were injured after a private sleeper bus headed to Kerala collided head-on with a goods lorry near Periyapatna in Karnataka’s Mysuru district early Friday.

The accident occurred around 3.45 am when the Kaveri sleeper bus, travelling from Bengaluru to Kozhikode, collided with a lorry coming from the opposite direction, according to preliminary investigation.

Two victims have been identified as Aftab and Sreejesh, both from Kerala. The identity of the other two victims is yet to be established. The deceased are believed to include the bus driver and cleaner, though this is yet to be officially confirmed.

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The impact severely damaged the front portions of both vehicles. The bodies of the deceased were shifted to the Periyapatna Government Hospital for post-mortem examinations.

The injured were shifted to hospitals in Hunsur and Mysuru for treatment. Further details regarding the circumstances leading to the collision and the condition of the injured are awaited.

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