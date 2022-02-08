Karnataka: Burqa-clad college girl confronts men in saffron shawls, video goes viral

The video of a burqa-clad college student confronting a group of men trying to heckle her at the PES College in Karnataka’s Mandya district has gone viral on social media. The men, who were carrying saffron shawls, had purportedly gathered outside the college on Tuesday demanding a ban on Islamic attire like hijab and burqa at the campus.

Notably, Karnataka is in the midst of a controversy with several educational institutes witnessing protests both in favour of and against the demand for banning the hijab.

A hijab-wearing student at PES College in Mandya, after being heckled with 'Jai Sri Ram' slogans, retorted by saying Allahu Akbar or Allah is great. Meanwhile, the college management tried to resolve the matter.#Karnataka #hijabhttps://t.co/4eqkTBa6ko pic.twitter.com/KHO9sv7Civ — Express Bengaluru (@IEBengaluru) February 8, 2022

The girl, Muskan, a second-year student of BCom, came to the college to submit an assignment. When indianexpress.com spoke to her about the incident, Muskan said: “Before me, a few other Muslim girls were also heckled in a similar manner. The college administration and the principal never prevented us from wearing the burqa, so why should I listen to outsiders?”

“I was really frustrated with the way the protesters were behaving and decided to counter them. My Hindu classmates have also appreciated my decision,” she added.

The second-year student said that the principal stood by her after the incident. “After I reached my class, the principal said, ‘I have allowed you to come in the attire (burqa) and you do not have to worry about others.’ In our college, we are allowed to wear the burqa till we reach class, but after that we can wear the hijab. Nobody in this college had a problem with our dress, but the whole controversy was started by a bunch of outsiders a couple of days ago,” she added.

“When the video went viral, my mother was worried but my father called me up and supported what I did. My college has always stood by me and we have followed the rules. I feel confident with my college, friends and parents supporting me,” Muskan signed off.