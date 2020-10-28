Karnataka: Burglars who used Google maps to target houses in Belgavi arrested

Using google maps, the duo would finalise a house in Belagavi and later observe it for a few days.

The Karnataka police on Monday arrested two inter-state thieves from Maharashtra who used Google Maps to target houses in Belgavi. Ornaments worth Rs 28.08 lakhs and a car worth Rs 11.50 lakhs were seized from them.

The arrested are identified as Prasanth Karoshi from Ispurali village in Karaveera taluk of Kolhapur district and Avinash Adavakar from Damane village in Ajara taluk.

According to Belagavi police, the two would plan the robbery while sitting in Maharashtra. Using google maps, the duo would finalise a house in Belagavi and later observe it for a few days.

“They would find houses in the outskirts of the city and visit the area and observe a few homes which are locked and vacant for many days. As per preilimary probe, both robbed jewellery from three houses,” Crime Branch DCP CR Nilgar said. “The duo was arrested after a robbery case filed in Nakshatra Colony. They are also involved in a few robberies in Maharashtra,” he added.

The police have taken them to judicial custody and are further investigating. A case has been registered in the city’s Camp police station.

