Karnataka State Budget Live Updates: CM Siddaramaiah to present 17th Budget today

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will present 17th state budget today. (File Photo)

Karnataka State Budget Live Updates: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is set to present his record-extending 17th state Budget today (Friday). The state Budget comes at a time when speculation of a change in the CM’s post is rife. Since Siddaramaiah came back to power in 2023, supporters of his deputy DK Shivakumar have been pressing for the “power-sharing formula” between the two.

What to look out for: State government commitments for expenditure, particularly on salaries and interest payments, are projected to increase significantly. Several Bills, including an amendment to the Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Act, 2020; the Karnataka Crowd Control (Managing Crowd at Events and Place of Gathering) Bill, 2025, are likely to be tabled during the session.

Story continues below this ad Opposition’s criticism: Taking a dig at CM Siddaramaiah ahead of Budget, Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly R Ashoka on Thursday claimed that the government is likely to impose fresh taxes on the people. The opposition is also expected to challenge the government on several issues during the session, including the implementation of internal reservation among SCs during the recruitment process it decided to undertake — the issue on which there is a rift between SC (Right) and SC (Left) factions within the ruling Congress. Live Updates

