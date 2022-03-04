Karnataka budget: CM Bommai gifts hospital, training centre and bus depot to his constituency

In his budget speech on Friday, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai announced three major projects for his Shiggaon Assembly constituency.

He said that the Shiggaon taluk general hospital would be upgraded to a 250-bedded hospital and a centre for “training trainers” will be established at the new Government Tool and Training Centres in Devanahalli, Shiggaon and Magadi taluks for training in aerospace, precision engineering, mechatronics, electronics and industrial automation.The government has budgeted Rs 28 crore for the construction of a bus depot and transport training centre in Shiggaon.

He also made several announcements for his home district of Haveri, including one on organising an All-India Kannada Literary Meet to encourage language and culture. Cold storage units were announced for Maddur, Ranebennur and Devanahalli taluks at a cost of Rs 15 crore in public-private partnership to produce and store diapause eggs. He said new textile plants announced for Navalgund of Dharwad district and Ranebennur in Haveri would create 5,000 jobs.

The chief minister announced an Ayurveda college for Savanur taluk of Haveri district. To promote the quality of chilli and other spices, a research centre would be established at Byadagi, and Hirekerur would get a fodder maize research centre.

Bommai’s BJP had last year lost a by-election to the Congress in the Hangal constituency, under which falls Haveri district.