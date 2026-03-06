Karnataka budget: BJP, JD(S) attack Cong govt over ‘rising’ debt burden

Karnataka Leader of Opposition (LoP) R Ashoka slammed the budget presented by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah Friday, contending that the scale of borrowings exposed the government’s fiscal management.

Speaking to reporters, Ashoka noted that while the state borrowed around Rs 82,000 crore in 2023-24, it incurred Rs 1.05 lakh crore as debt in 2024-25, followed by Rs 1.16 lakh crore in 2025-26. The borrowing is “projected to reach Rs 1.32 lakh crore in 2026-27. In just four years, this government is pushing the state toward Rs 4.4 lakh crore of new debt,” he said.

“Is the future of the state being mortgaged to fund electoral guarantees?” he asked.

The Karnataka budget, Ashoka said, contained no significant new development initiatives. “Over the past three years alone, the government has accrued Rs 4.39 lakh crore in debt… The situation has reached a point where even servicing the interest on this debt will become difficult,” he added.