Karnataka Budget 2020 Live: Rs 27,000-crore Bengaluru elevated corridor project on cards?

Karnataka budget LIVE: As Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa presents the state budget for the fiscal year 2020-21 on Thursday, the state is expected to get some new schemes apart from giving priority to agriculture and irrigation.
Yediyurappa, who also doubles as finance minister, is now presenting the budget at Vidhana Soudha, the Karnataka State Legislative Assembly. The budget could have some of the promises the ruling party made in its manifesto ahead of the 2018 Assembly elections.
From a revision in Anna Bhagya scheme – which provides free 7 kg rice to every member of a below poverty live (BPL) household – to the Rs 27,000 crore elevated corridor project in Bengaluru which has witnessed stiff opposition from civic groups, CM Yediyurappa is expected to touch on these topics during the budget announcement today. The government is also expected to allot funds to the Kalasa-Banduri project to divert Mahadayi river water.
A hike in excise duty and a cut in some subsidies are also likely on cards as the government tries to overcome a fiscal deficit. Apart from this, we will also track the budgetary allocations for different sectors including healthcare and education.
Highlights
As many as 110 villages in the outskirts of capital city Bengaluru, which has now been brought under the limits of civic body Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) will be developed spending Rs 1,000 crore, CM Yediyurappa announces.
Announcing an improvement to the horticulture sector at different levels, CM Yediyurappa says the sector will be considered an industry. A new agriculture policy will be implemented in the state, he says while presenting the state budget in Vidhana Soudha.
As budget presentation begins, CM Yediyurappa says priority will be given to the drought and flood-hit population of the state in this budget. Relief money and diversion of funds to rebuild houses and roads will be taken care of, Yediyurappa says. He adds that compensation has been offered to 6.45 lakh farmers in the state affected by the devastating floods.
Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa is all set to present the state budget for the fiscal year 2020-'21. He has arrived in the legislative assembly premises with other ministers. Here are some pictures:
A flagship welfare initiative implemented first by the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government, Anna Bhagya scheme ensures the government providing 7 kg of rice free to each member of below poverty line (BPL) households.
The government had allocated Rs 3,770 crore previous year for the scheme, which requires an estimated 80,000 metric tonnes of rice on a monthly basis.
Karnataka Deputy CM Govind M Karjol, who also is the Public Works Department (PWD) minister, has appealed the CM to allocate Rs 15,000 for various works to his department for the fiscal year 2020-21.