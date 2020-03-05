Karnataka Budget 2020 Live: Rs 27,000-crore Bengaluru elevated corridor project on cards?

Karnataka CM Yediyurappa announces prominence in budgetary allocation to drought, flood-hit population, including farmers. Express Photo Karnataka CM Yediyurappa announces prominence in budgetary allocation to drought, flood-hit population, including farmers. Express Photo

Karnataka budget LIVE: As Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa presents the state budget for the fiscal year 2020-21 on Thursday, the state is expected to get some new schemes apart from giving priority to agriculture and irrigation.

Yediyurappa, who also doubles as finance minister, is now presenting the budget at Vidhana Soudha, the Karnataka State Legislative Assembly. The budget could have some of the promises the ruling party made in its manifesto ahead of the 2018 Assembly elections.

From a revision in Anna Bhagya scheme – which provides free 7 kg rice to every member of a below poverty live (BPL) household – to the Rs 27,000 crore elevated corridor project in Bengaluru which has witnessed stiff opposition from civic groups, CM Yediyurappa is expected to touch on these topics during the budget announcement today. The government is also expected to allot funds to the Kalasa-Banduri project to divert Mahadayi river water.

A hike in excise duty and a cut in some subsidies are also likely on cards as the government tries to overcome a fiscal deficit. Apart from this, we will also track the budgetary allocations for different sectors including healthcare and education.