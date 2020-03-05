Follow Us:
Thursday, March 05, 2020
Karnataka Budget 2020 Live: Rs 27,000-crore Bengaluru elevated corridor project on cards?

Karnataka Budget 2020 Sessions Live: Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa's presentation of the state budget for the fiscal year 2020-21 is underway in Vidhana Soudha, Bengaluru. Follow us for LIVE updates and reactions.

Written by Ralph Alex Arakal | Bengaluru | Updated: March 5, 2020 11:53:55 am
karnataka budget 2020 vidhana soudha yediyurappa bjp congress bengaluru bangalore Karnataka CM Yediyurappa announces prominence in budgetary allocation to drought, flood-hit population, including farmers. Express Photo

Karnataka budget LIVE: As Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa presents the state budget for the fiscal year 2020-21 on Thursday, the state is expected to get some new schemes apart from giving priority to agriculture and irrigation.

Yediyurappa, who also doubles as finance minister, is now presenting the budget at Vidhana Soudha, the Karnataka State Legislative Assembly. The budget could have some of the promises the ruling party made in its manifesto ahead of the 2018 Assembly elections.

From a revision in Anna Bhagya scheme – which provides free 7 kg rice to every member of a below poverty live (BPL) household – to the Rs 27,000 crore elevated corridor project in Bengaluru which has witnessed stiff opposition from civic groups, CM Yediyurappa is expected to touch on these topics during the budget announcement today. The government is also expected to allot funds to the Kalasa-Banduri project to divert Mahadayi river water.

A hike in excise duty and a cut in some subsidies are also likely on cards as the government tries to overcome a fiscal deficit. Apart from this, we will also track the budgetary allocations for different sectors including healthcare and education.

Live Blog

Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa is presenting the state budget now. Follow LIVE updates

Highlights

    11:53 (IST)05 Mar 2020
    Rs 1,000 crore to develop villages in BBMP limits

    As many as 110 villages in the outskirts of capital city Bengaluru, which has now been brought under the limits of civic body Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) will be developed spending Rs 1,000 crore, CM Yediyurappa announces.

    11:38 (IST)05 Mar 2020
    'Horticulture sector will be considered industry'

    Announcing an improvement to the horticulture sector at different levels, CM Yediyurappa says the sector will be considered an industry.  A new agriculture policy will be implemented in the state, he says while presenting the state budget in Vidhana Soudha. 

    11:23 (IST)05 Mar 2020
    Budget presentation begins; prominence to flood, drought-hit population, says CM

    As budget presentation begins, CM Yediyurappa says priority will be given to the drought and flood-hit population of the state in this budget. Relief money and diversion of funds to rebuild houses and roads will be taken care of, Yediyurappa says. He adds that compensation has been offered to 6.45 lakh farmers in the state affected by the devastating floods. 

    10:51 (IST)05 Mar 2020
    IN PICS| Karnataka CM Yediyiurappa arrives in Vidhana Soudha

    Karnataka CM  B S Yediyurappa is all set to present the state budget for the fiscal year 2020-'21. He has arrived in the legislative assembly premises with other ministers. Here are some pictures:

    10:30 (IST)05 Mar 2020
    What is Anna Bhagya scheme?

    A flagship welfare initiative implemented first by the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government, Anna Bhagya scheme ensures the government providing 7 kg of rice free to each member of below poverty line (BPL) households.

    The government had allocated Rs 3,770 crore previous year for the scheme, which requires an estimated 80,000 metric tonnes of rice on a monthly basis.

    10:26 (IST)05 Mar 2020
    Dy CM Karjol appeals for Rs 15,000 crore allocation for PWD

    Karnataka Deputy CM Govind M Karjol, who also is the Public Works Department (PWD) minister, has appealed the CM to allocate Rs 15,000 for various works to his department for the fiscal year 2020-21. 

    Karnataka-CM-BJP-BS-Yediyurappa-address This will be Yediyurappa's seventh budget presentation, fifth as CM. Express Photo

    CM Yediyurappa, who also holds the Finance portfolio had hinted a cut in subsidies earlier this week. "With subsidies growing, we are in a tough position. There have been discussions held to reduce free rice provided under the Anna Bhagya scheme from 7 kg to 5 kg, among other decisions," he had said.

    Meanwhile, civic groups in Bengaluru have repeatedly urged the government to scrap the Rs 27,000 crore elevated corridor project. These funds should be used to speed up the suburban rail project, the existing metro work in the city and to increase the fleet of Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) buses, they have demanded.

