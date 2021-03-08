Karnataka Budget: Bengaluru gets Rs 7,795 crore for development

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, in his Budget speech, announced a total allocation of Rs 7,795 crore in the year 2021-22 for the development of Bengaluru city.

“Bengaluru is an extremely fast-growing city in the world. To suit this, our government has given priority to provide required infrastructural facilities and excellent quality of life. It is a matter of pride that Bengaluru tops the Ease of Living Index that was released by the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs,” Yediyurappa said.

He added, “The ‘Bengaluru Mission 2022-Bengalurige Navachaitanya’ programme, which formulates an easy transport facility, scientific waste disposal, augmenting green cover and excellent service facilities, is being implemented. Further, our government is also committed to providing better health and education facilities.”

Yediyurappa also announced a grant of Rs 850 crore for the Bengaluru suburban rail project. “The expeditious completion of the second terminal building of the Kempegowda International Airport will increase the maximum annual passenger capacity to 60 million,” he informed.

The Chief Minister said, “The government is implementing the K-100 project at an expenditure of Rs 169 crore to develop Koramangala Valley as a tourist attraction.”

In the Budget, the government proposed that the land belonging to Mysore Lamps Works Limited in Malleshwaram, Bengaluru, be converted to Experience Bengaluru Centre depicting the culture of Karnataka.

The government has also proposed the development of Tree Parks in NGEF, Byappanahalli, and in three other locations. The CM said, “To reduce the traffic congestion around Bengaluru, a 65-km-long and 100-meter-wide peripheral ring road project is being constructed. However, the land acquisition process, which started in 2006, had come to a standstill due to the court cases and financial crunch. This would be started by calling a tender incorporating the Swiss challenge method under public-private partnership that will enable the land acquisition costs to be borne by the private partner.”

“Action to rejuvenate and upgrade 248 MLD capacity STP of Koramangala Valley at an expenditure of Rs 450 crore in collaboration with BBMP through Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board has been initiated,” CM added.

On drinking water facilities, Yediyurappa said action would be taken to provide drinking water to Bengaluru and to generate electricity by constructing Mekedatu Balancing Reservoir across the Cauvery river near the confluence of Arkavathi and Cauvery rivers. For this, a project report with an estimate of Rs 9,000 crore has already been submitted to the Central Water Commission and would be implemented after obtaining the necessary approval expeditiously, he added.

Action to implement the ‘One Nation, One Card’ scheme before August 2021 with a facility to use it in the Namma Metro and buses of Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation, implementation of Automatic Fare Collection System in BMTC and setting up a separate company to manage the collection, transportation and processing of solid waste of Bengaluru are among the other things proposed in the Budget.

Yediyurappa also informed that the approval of the Centre is expected soon for the construction of a 58.2-km-long Outer Ring Road at an estimated cost of Rs14,788 crore in Bengaluru.

Yediyurappa, in his budget, also proposed the establishment of a separate company to manage the collection, transportation and processing of solid waste of Bengaluru city, and construction of a new multi-speciality hospital in North Bengaluru for poor and migrant workers.

Yediyurappa announced setting up of ‘Janarogya’ centres at an expenditure of Rs 10 crore in 57 wards of Bruhath Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike(BBMP), renovation and reconstruction of BBMP schools at an expenditure of Rs 33 crore and Rs 2 crores for conducting Literary and Cultural programmes every weekend at the Mallathahalli Kala Grama in Bengaluru.