Karnataka Budget 2026 policing | 8,000 new cops, AI traffic control: CM Siddaramaiah pushes for smart policing in Karnataka Budget 2026

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who also holds the Finance portfolio, presents the state Budget for the financial year 2026-27, at Vidhana Soudha, in Bengaluru. (Source: Karnataka CMO via PTI Photo)

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said Friday the state government’s 2026-27 budget focuses on strengthening policing, public safety, and urban management, while tackling social challenges such as drug abuse and traffic congestion. The Karnataka Budget includes a series of measures to modernise law enforcement and enhance citizen services, he added.

Presenting the Budget in the Karnataka Assembly, Siddaramaiah said 5,911 vacancies in the Karnataka State Police Department have been filled through direct recruitment over the past three years. This year, the Home Department plans to fill 8,000 more vacant posts, he added.

To enhance policing infrastructure, 12 new police stations will be set up across the state, including two in Dakshina Kannada and others in Bengaluru Rural, Belagavi, Yadgiri, Chitradurga, Davanagere, Haveri, Mysuru, Vijayapura, Kolar, and Chamarajanagara. Additionally, 10 new police station buildings will be constructed this year at a cost of Rs 30 crore.