Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah rides the AI wagon in record-budget; reveals new initiatives

Artificial Intelligence (AI) was the buzzword in the record 17th Budget presented by Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah Friday, as he unveiled several initiatives using the technology and announced schemes to boost the growing sector.

First among them was the ‘AI-based Facial Recognition Software attendance system’, which will be implemented in all Anganawadis, schools, colleges, and hostels across the state. “Further, the daily attendance details of the beneficiaries will be published for public information,” Siddaramaiah said in the Budget speech.

He announced that Modern AI Data Labs will be established with a grant of Rs 10 crore in 50 government colleges in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities of the State. This project will be in collaboration with the Centre’s AI Mission, and aims to make rural youth employable by providing them with the necessary skills.