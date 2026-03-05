How GST rationalisation is cramping Siddaramaiah’s Karnataka Budget 2026 plans

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is set to present his record-extending 17th state budget Friday amid rising administrative costs, pressure to fund the guarantee schemes along with development projects.

Compared with his first budget of approximately Rs 12,600 crore presented in 1995, when he served as Finance Minister, his 17th budget is expected to surpass Rs 4 lakh crore, for the second time in a row. The Congress government is facing concerns about a revenue shortfall due to the Goods and Services Tax (GST) rationalisation implemented in September 2025. It is apprehensive that this could result in losses of Rs 12,000 to Rs 15,000 crore annually.

State government commitments for expenditure, particularly on salaries and interest payments, are projected to increase significantly. Recently, the state government announced plans to fill 56,432 vacant government positions.