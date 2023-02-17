Karnataka Budget 2023 Live Updates: CM Bommai to present Budget today; welfare schemes, infra push expected

Karnataka Budget 2023 Live Updates: In a few hours, Karnataka is set to unveil its state budget for 2023-24. This will be Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s second budget, and the BJP government’s last in the current term. CM Bommai is likely to make some big-ticket announcements like welfare schemes and fulfilment of the demands of several key communities, with an eye on the Assembly election likely to be held in April-May.
Bengaluru, with its perennial traffic woes and flooding issues, is likely to get an infrastructural push in the budget. Earlier this week, Bengaluru was ranked among the most traffic-congested cities in the world, according to the Tom Tom traffic index. The city topped the chart of India’s most traffic-congested cities, followed by Pune (ranked 6), New Delhi (34) and Mumbai (47).
If Congress wins the upcoming elections, it has a 10-way fight for the Chief Minister’s post. Senior Congress leader G Parameshwara said that he is among the Chief Ministerial aspirants, alongside state Congress President D K Shivakumar and legislature party leader Siddaramaiah.
THE LATEST BJP leader in Karnataka to go down the Tipu Sultan road to attack the Congress, Higher Education Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan has triggered a controversy saying Siddaramaiah should be “finished off” just like the 18th-century Mysuru ruler was.
As Siddaramaiah sought his resignation, and other leaders expressed outrage, the minister told the Assembly Thursday that he regretted his remarks. “What I meant by using the phrase was that we should ensure the defeat of the Congress in the next election. I don’t have any personal differences with Siddaramaiah. I have only political and ideological differences,” he said. “If he is hurt by my statement, I express regret.” (Read more)
Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will present his government's last budget a little after 10 am today.
The budget is most likely to be "please-all", with an eye on the upcoming polls. CM Bommai has said that this would be a "pro-people" budget. The CM has said several times that it will focus on programmes that would give more support to the poor, weaker sections, farmers, working classes, women and youth, among others.
Good morning Bengaluru!
Welcome to the live blog from Bengaluru where we bring to you the latest updates on Basavaraj Bommai, Karnataka politics, Covid-19, BBMP and more across Bengaluru and Karnataka. Follow the blog and @IEBengaluru to stay up to date with the state in real-time.