Karnataka Budget 2023 Live Updates: CM Bommai to present Budget today; welfare schemes, infra push expected

Doctor couple performs free eye surgeries to mark Valentine’s Day

While gifting one’s partner a box filled with roses and chocolates might be the tradition on Valentine’s Day, this doctor couple from Karnataka’s Chikkaballapur had different plans. Dr HS Shashidhar Kumar and Dr KS Ratna of Manasa Hospital in Chikkaballapur performed 75 free eye surgeries to mark Valentine’s Day.

The couple also provided them with food, shelter, medicines, and spectacles free of cost. (Express Photo)

According to the couple, the eye surgeries performed Tuesday were a way of showing their love, concern, and compassion for the community. Patients belonging to low-income groups underwent free cataract surgeries. The couple also provided them with food, shelter, medicines, and spectacles free of cost. (Read more)

Know Your City: The lesser-known Government Museum in Bengaluru speaks of neoclassical Greco-Roman style

A query on a museum on Kasturba Road to anyone in Bengaluru would invariably lead to the Vishweshwaraiah Industrial Museum, leaving an impression that the nearby twin-winged Government Museum has faded into oblivion.

According to Discovering Bengaluru by Meera Iyer, convenor of the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage, the building was originally designed by none other than Colonel Richard Sankey of the East India Company, with the wing facing the Vishweshwariah museum dating back to the colonial era. The other wing was built in 1962, along the same lines as the original. (Express Photo by Jithendra M)