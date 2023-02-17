scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 17, 2023
Karnataka Budget 2023 Live Updates: CM Bommai to present Budget today; welfare schemes, infra push expected

Karnataka Budget 2023 Live Updates: This will be Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai's second budget, and the BJP government's last in the current term.

By: Express Web Desk
Bengaluru | February 17, 2023 08:17 IST
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj BommaiKarnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is set to unveil his second state budget on February 17, 2023. (Photo via his official Facebook page)

Karnataka Budget 2023 Live Updates: In a few hours, Karnataka is set to unveil its state budget for 2023-24. This will be Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s second budget, and the BJP government’s last in the current term. CM Bommai is likely to make some big-ticket announcements like welfare schemes and fulfilment of the demands of several key communities, with an eye on the Assembly election likely to be held in April-May.

Bengaluru, with its perennial traffic woes and flooding issues, is likely to get an infrastructural push in the budget. Earlier this week, Bengaluru was ranked among the most traffic-congested cities in the world, according to the Tom Tom traffic index. The city topped the chart of India’s most traffic-congested cities, followed by Pune (ranked 6), New Delhi (34) and Mumbai (47).

If Congress wins the upcoming elections, it has a 10-way fight for the Chief Minister’s post. Senior Congress leader G Parameshwara said that he is among the Chief Ministerial aspirants, alongside state Congress President D K Shivakumar and legislature party leader Siddaramaiah.

Live Blog

Karnataka Budget 2023-24: CM Bommai to present Budget; Populist measures expected. Follow latest updates from Karnataka and Bengaluru below.

08:17 (IST)17 Feb 2023
Karnataka minister says ‘finish off’ Siddaramaiah like Tipu, ‘regrets’

THE LATEST BJP leader in Karnataka to go down the Tipu Sultan road to attack the Congress, Higher Education Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan has triggered a controversy saying Siddaramaiah should be “finished off” just like the 18th-century Mysuru ruler was.

Karnataka Higher Education Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan (Photo via his official Facebook page)

As Siddaramaiah sought his resignation, and other leaders expressed outrage, the minister told the Assembly Thursday that he regretted his remarks. “What I meant by using the phrase was that we should ensure the defeat of the Congress in the next election. I don’t have any personal differences with Siddaramaiah. I have only political and ideological differences,” he said. “If he is hurt by my statement, I express regret.” (Read more)

08:08 (IST)17 Feb 2023
Karnataka CM to present govt's last budget today

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will present his government's last budget a little after 10 am today.

The budget is most likely to be "please-all", with an eye on the upcoming polls. CM Bommai has said that this would be a "pro-people" budget. The CM has said several times that it will focus on programmes that would give more support to the poor, weaker sections, farmers, working classes, women and youth, among others.

08:06 (IST)17 Feb 2023
Welcome to today's live blog

Good morning Bengaluru!

Welcome to the live blog from Bengaluru where we bring to you the latest updates on Basavaraj Bommai, Karnataka politics, Covid-19, BBMP and more across Bengaluru and Karnataka. Follow the blog and @IEBengaluru to stay up to date with the state in real-time.

Doctor couple performs free eye surgeries to mark Valentine’s Day

While gifting one’s partner a box filled with roses and chocolates might be the tradition on Valentine’s Day, this doctor couple from Karnataka’s Chikkaballapur had different plans. Dr HS Shashidhar Kumar and Dr KS Ratna of Manasa Hospital in Chikkaballapur performed 75 free eye surgeries to mark Valentine’s Day.

The couple also provided them with food, shelter, medicines, and spectacles free of cost. (Express Photo)

According to the couple, the eye surgeries performed Tuesday were a way of showing their love, concern, and compassion for the community. Patients belonging to low-income groups underwent free cataract surgeries. The couple also provided them with food, shelter, medicines, and spectacles free of cost. (Read more)

Know Your City: The lesser-known Government Museum in Bengaluru speaks of neoclassical Greco-Roman style

A query on a museum on Kasturba Road to anyone in Bengaluru would invariably lead to the Vishweshwaraiah Industrial Museum, leaving an impression that the nearby twin-winged Government Museum has faded into oblivion.

Bengaluru government museum According to Discovering Bengaluru by Meera Iyer, convenor of the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage, the building was originally designed by none other than Colonel Richard Sankey of the East India Company, with the wing facing the Vishweshwariah museum dating back to the colonial era. The other wing was built in 1962, along the same lines as the original. (Express Photo by Jithendra M)

The Government Museum housed in a much older building in green and red hues is undoubtedly a reflection of colonial architecture. The museum, though smaller than its more modern counterpart, has a compact collection of historical artifacts spanning 3,000 years. It is also a stone’s throw away from the Karnataka High Court at the edge of Cubbon Park. (Read more)

Further in, the gallery boasts of a large collection of archaeological artifacts, including items from the Indus Valley Civilisation and Arikamedu archeological site. (Express Photo by Jithendra M)

First published on: 17-02-2023 at 08:02 IST
