In last Budget before Assembly elections, Karnataka government woos farmers

Karnataka Chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday presented his second budget and the last of the BJP government in its present term. Seeking to woo farmers in an election year, the Chief Minister announced a host of measures, including an increase in the limit of interest-free short-term loans, a hike in the quota of tax-free diesel and a new scheme that provides Rs 10,000 each.

Here’s a quick round-up of the key announcements made during the Budget:

➡️ Interest-free loans for farmers will increase from Rs 3 lakh to Rs 5 lakh

➡️ The Bhoo Siri scheme is set to benefit 50 lakh farmers. Under this scheme, farmers with Kisan Credit Cards will get an additional subsidy of Rs 10,000

➡️ Jeevan Jyothi Insurance scheme for farmers and families worth ₹150 crore

➡️ Rs 50 crore for the scheme to procure 100 harvesters to farmers

➡️ Rs 10 lakh investment per Farmer Produce Organisations

➡️ 1,000 small tanks to be developed

➡️ Jala Nidhi, a scheme to improve groundwater, will be taken up under MNREGA

➡️ Rs 10,000 crore earmarked for the development of Bengaluru ahead

➡️ Honorarium of Anganawadi workers, cooks, ASHAs and librarians to be increased by Rs 1,000

➡️ Bommai announced the ‘CM Vidya Shakti Scheme’, under which free education will be provided to students pursuing higher education in Government PU and degree colleges. Scheme to benefit 8 lakh students

➡️ State allocates Rs 100 crore to road transport corporations to operate dedicated buses for students called ‘Makkala Bus’.

➡️ Fee of students who have completed school in rural government Kannada medium schools and are selected for professional courses under government quota will be borne by Karnataka Examination Authority.

➡️ A scheme of Rs 5 crore to develop Mudhol Hound, an indigenous canine breed, was announced so that dog enthusiasts are encouraged to adopt them.

➡️ CM announces 250 ‘She Toilets’ at the cost of Rs 50 crore. The toilets will be constructed in heavily populated markets and mega commercial complexes of Bengaluru.

➡️ Giving priority to early detection of non-communicable diseases, the Budget proposes mapping 45 district hospitals to Jayadeva Hospital and start branches of Kidwai in Shivamogga, Kalaburgi and Mysuru.

➡️ CM announces proposal to start six new ESI hospitals, 28 community health centres and 10 women and children hospitals.

➡️ Department of Women and Child Development to be bifurcated into the Department of Child Nutrition and Department of Women Empowerment.

➡️ CM Bommai announces ‘Gruhini Shakthi Yojane’. Under this, a new scheme called ‘Shrama Shakthi’ will be launched offering financial assistance of Rs 500 per head per month will be provided to landless women farm labourers under DBT.