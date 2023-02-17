Free Agniveer coaching, funds for fellowships, sports and hostel facilities for marginalised sections in Karnataka

In his budget, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday announced a corpus fund of Rs 2 crore for establishing a Dr B R Ambedkar fellowships for five Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe students to pursue PhDs in the Institute for Social and Economic Change. He also announced free Agniveer recruitment coaching for 10,000 people belonging to SC and ST, backward classes and minorities.

To reduce the number of SC and ST students who remain outside school after matriculation, 100 Karnataka Residential Educational Institutions Society (KREIS) residential schools will be upgraded to the pre-university level. Additionally, to encourage sports in 10 KREIS residential schools meant for SC, ST and backward classes, sports facilities will be provided at a cost of Rs 1 crore each.

At a cost of Rs 6 crore, 14 post-matric hostels will be opened in district centres that do not have hostels for ST children. Bommai has also increased from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 4 lakh the incentive for ST students who get admission in IIT, IIM, IISc, NIT and other national institutes.

The budget also allocated a Rs 250-crore additional grant to the backward classes department for developing infrastructure. “There are demands from various communities to form development corporations based on professions. The government will examine these demands in the current year,” Bommai said.

Under the Babu Jagjivan Ram Self-employment Scheme, the government has increased from Rs 50,000 to Rs 2 lakh the subsidy for 100 SC and ST beneficiaries to buy electric three-wheeler goods vehicles. For this, Rs 400 crore will be spent.

Considering the increasing demand for post-matric hostels from the backward classes department, 20 such hostels will be constructed under the “build to suit” model. As many as 160 hostels under the higher education department will be handed over to the backward classes department, and accommodation will be created for an additional 1 lakh students.

In addition, Rs 8.50 crore is being provided for running foundation courses in science and maths for 25 per cent of students of classes 8-10 in the department’s 1,282 pre-matric hostels. Approximately, 10,000 students will benefit from this initiative. Also, Rs 596 crore will be provided to 11 development corporations belonging to the backward classes department.

For minority students who pursue graduate and postgraduate education in foreign universities with a global ranking under 250, an interest subsidy will be provided for up to Rs 20 lakh.

Self-defence training will be provided to girl students of the minority welfare department’s residential schools at a cost of Rs 2 crore.

As many as 300 women graduates from the minorities will be provided with entrepreneurship training at the Indian Institute of Management in Bangalore at a cost of Rs 3 crore.