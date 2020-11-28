Karnataka: BSY cabinet defers move to seek central OBC quota for Lingayats

BS Yediyurappa. (File)

The Karnataka government on Friday decided to defer a decision to recommend inclusion of the dominant Veerashaiva Lingayat community of Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa in the Other Backward Classes category for reservations in central government jobs.

The subject of recommending inclusion of the Lingayat community in the central OBC list figured on the subject list for a cabinet meeting convened by Yediyurappa on Friday, but a decision was deferred after ministers prevailed over the CM to examine the issue at greater length.

“We have convinced the CM to defer the decision on asking the Centre to include Veerashaiva Lingayats in the OBC category. There is no politics in this thing. The proposal was made yesterday but dropped today,” Law Minister J C Madhuswamy said after the cabinet meeting on Friday.

